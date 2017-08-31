GREAT NEWS ABROAD:

NIGERIAN-AMERICAN Actress, OSARIEMEN IGHODARO AJIBADE Still Enjoys Media Reviews as Miss Black USA Pageant

…WON Best TV Actress of the Year at the 2014 ELOY Awards, Co-hosts 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

*Had First Degree in Broadcast Journalism with dual minors in Entrepreneurship and Theater from Pennsylvania State University

*Obtained Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University, Raised funds and awareness towards fight against Malaria

*Main Host of Maltina Dance All Reality show

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES & SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, LAGOS

HER PARENTS are from Edo State, Nigeria. She was born in Bronx, New York, United States. Osariemen Martha Elizabeth Ighodaro is an intelligent Nigerian-American actress that has featured prominently, won Miss Black USA Pageant in 2010 and still being celebrated in major American media outfits for her creativity, professionalism, gait, poise and mastery of catwalks.

This 26 year old happily married to Gbenro Ajibade (born Osariemen Martha Elizabeth Ighodaro; 26 October) is a highly respected Nigerian-American actress, host and humanitarian. As earlier said, she won the Miss Black USA Pageant in 2010 and founded ‘The Joyful Joy Foundation’, raising funds and awareness towards the fight against Malaria.

Also, this beautiful lady co-hosted the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, she played the role of Adanna (Danni) on the soap opera ‘Tinsel’, and won Best TV Actress of the Year at the 2014 ELOY Awards.

Ighodaro obtained her Bachelors degree in broadcast journalism with dual minors in entrepreneurship and theater from Pennsylvania State University. Further, she obtained a Master’s degree in fine arts from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University.

She moved to Nigeria in 2012 with plans to spend just six months and return to the United States; she however got other jobs, including Tinsel soap opera and since then, she is still in Nigeria. Ighodaro hosted the Maltina Dance All Reality show. She is the founder of the Joyful Joy Foundation and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Awards and nominations:

Year Event Catogory Work Result

2010 Miss Black USA Pageant Miss Black USA 2010 Won

2014 ELOY Awards Actress of the Year – TV Tinsel Won

2015 Green October La Mode Magazine Awards Humanitarian Award Joyful Joy Foundation Won

2015 ELOY Awards Brand Ambassador of the Year Polo Avenue; Konga.com Won

Actress of the Year – Film The Department Nominated

2016 Golden Movie Awards Golden Supporting Actress Gbomo Gbomo Express Nominated

2016 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Supporting Actress of The Year Gbomo Gbomo Express Won