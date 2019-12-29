HISTORIC:

22-year-old Nigerian innovator, DAVID ADEYEMI emerges First African World Student Organisation appointee…becomes Nigeria Country Director, trounced 11,000 African candidates

* Had record breaking scores in all the assessments during the interview period

* “His versatility swept us off the floor during our interview session and the entire World Student Organisation community is looking forward to his exploit and contributions”- Dimas Satrio Pradhana, World Student Organisation Founder

* The World Student Organisation is a Berlin-based organisation founded on youths’ concerns towards rising, present global issues, as it seeks to connect students worldwide in order to come up with solutions for these issues

THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR NIGERIA AS DAVID ADEYEMI, a creative innovator has become the first Nigerian and African appointee of The World Student Organisation. David, a-22-year old genius, was appointed as the Nigeria Country Director for World Student Organisation, after defeating over 11,000 other African innovators. He had record breaking scores in all the assessments he was put through during the interview period

In the words of Dimas Satrio Pradhana, World Student Organisation Founder: “His versatility swept us off the floor during our interview session and the entire World Student Organisation community is looking forward to his exploit and contributions.

“We have been watching his sustainability, community development, security and environmental projects and innovations for about 3 years now and we are really awed to see such an extremely talented and passionate young Nigerian interested in contributing to the development of his country in his own little way.”

The World Student Organisation is a Berlin-based organisation founded based on the concerns of youths towards rising and present global issues. It seeks to connect students worldwide in order to come up with solutions for these issues. As the country director for World Student Organisation in Nigeria, David will be keened solely on collaborating with social innovators and organizations across the country.

“I will be overseeing other African countries for a very short period of time, because my primary goal is for Nigeria,” David reportedly said.

