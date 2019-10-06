HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT AT 14 YEARS:

AMERICAN Based Nigerian born Genius, FIFEHANMI BODUNRIN heads to University..Several Colleges offer her admission, Ready to study Piloting, Resumes September

*Says: ‘When I was 5 years old, I read 500 books during one summer. Reading to me is like being in another world entirely’

* Cherishes Kung Fu Panda as a Karate practitioner

* Joins United States Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

WHILE HER MATES ARE STILL IN HIGH SCHOOL STRUGGLING TO PASS THEIR EAMINATION AND TESTS, FIFEHANMI BODUNRIN, a highly intelligent, calm and focused teenager devotes all her time in reading books, by acquiring lots of knowledge. She spend most of her time practicing various question papers, studying far beyond any girl at her age of 14 years. It eventually paid off, as Fifehanmi finally graduated from high school in highest grades in United States.

Due to her outstanding performance, several American universities had been offering her admission to study. A hardworking Nigerian girl who is living with her family in the United States has made the country proud as she graduates from secondary school at 14. The teenager is set to resume into university in September this year. In an interview with NBCDFW, the teenager talked about her love for books, martial arts and her dreams of becoming a pilot. The 14-year-old Fifehanmi Bodunrin, who is set to start her education at a prestigious university in September, revealed that she read 500 books one summer when she was only 5 years old. She said: “One summer, there was this thing at the library to read books and I read 500 books.”

According to her, reading is like being in another world entirely. Her words: “Once you start reading, if you’re really invested in a book, then it’s like you’re not even there anymore like you’re inside the book, you can imagine it in your head. I really like it.” The young girl also revealed that her love for martial arts started when she watched Kung Fu Panda. Fifehanmi, who is a third-degree black belt in karate, noted that martial arts taught her focus. She said: “I watched Kung Fu Panda, and I was like this is for me, this is who I want to be. It’s honestly just for you to know that you’ve done something, you’ve worked hard on something and now these are the results.” Fifehanmi is the oldest of her parents’ children, Bankole and Bawo Bodunrin. Her mother Bawo revealed that Fifehanmi has always been focused. She said: “Even as a baby when you read those books to her she was all like laser-focused.” The young girl credited karate for teaching her determination and discipline, which gave her the courage to be part of the United States Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol.

In the interview, the 14-year-old talked about her plans to become a pilot. She said: “Honestly I don’t really know what the future holds, but I know that being a pilot is my main goal right now.” “There’s this thing called sleep, I really like sleeping, and you think it’s like, ‘oh I like sleeping,’ no, no, no, like sleeping is a hobby, sleeping is an activity for me.”