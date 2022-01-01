Historic feat for Incorruptible Man:

Canadian government throws red carpet for First Nigerian Police Officer, Constable TEWOGBADE OJO in Ontario, celebrates retirement after 42 years of active service…pacesetter in community policing, regarded one of the most honest cops in the world

*Theology graduate/minister of gospel engages new immigrants on domestic violence issues, spearhead initiatives that paved way for computer access for young people in the city

*Received Canadian Police Leadership Forum Award in 1999, Ilesha born is recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, the ProAction Jack Sinclair, Canadian Urban Institute Local Heroes; June Callwood Outstanding Achievement, Bud Knight and Planet Africa awards among other

*“Constable Tewogbade Ojo can retire from the job, but you can’t retire from the police family”-Chief Bill Blair, President, Canadian Association Chiefs of Police

*“Long before any sociologist or criminologist put to paper what community policing is all about, you (Tewogbade Ojo) were ahead of the game”-Deputy Chief of Police, Peter Sloly

*“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in this community and I am not going to walk away from it, even though I have retired from the Service”-TEWOGBADE

*BY ADEBOLA ODERINDE/POLICE Reporter, Ontario & BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/ AMERICAN Foreign Editor

HIS NAME ATTRACTS ATTENTION WORLDWIDE. Calm, humble and soft-spoken Ilesha born law enforcement specialist, Constable TEWOGBADE OJO is the first Nigerian police officer to have introduced community policing to Ontario, and by extension Canada. As such, the Canadian government has openly celebrated Tewogbade for his accomplishment in reducing crime in the country, regarded as one of the most honest cops in the world (not once did he take a bribe).

Colleagues, family and friends paid tribute on September 12 to Constable Ojo, who has retired after 42 years in the Service. “You can retire from the job, but you can’t retire from the police family,” Chief Bill Blair, President, Canadian Association Chiefs of Police told the audience of over 400 that had gathered at his send-off.

He started as a parking control officer, became a Constable. A decade later he was assigned to 13 Division, where he spent his entire career, and made a huge impact in that community. Tewogbade has been actively engaged in the annual Xmas dinner for the needy through the-Meals-on -Wheels program for the elderly. He also engaged new immigrants on domestic violence issues by spearheading initiatives that have paved the way for computer access for young people in the city.

In 2000, he launched the 13 Division youth outreach program that provides an outlet for young people to play sports and learn life skills. Several of the participants and program mentors are now Service members.

The following year, he started a Black History Month celebration with the support of 13 Division, the St. James British Methodist Episcopal church and community members.

Deputy Chiefs Peter Sloly and Mark Saunders, Staff Superintendent Richard Stubbings and Superintendent Scott Baptist attended the retirement ceremony and thanked Tewogbade for his outstanding service to the organization.

“The definition of a pioneer, for me, is someone who walks the journey on his own and starts it for many others to follow,” said Saunders. “Long before any sociologist or criminologist put to paper what community policing is all about, you were ahead of the game. Through the leadership, commitment and example that you set, you have put our Service on the map as one of the world leaders when it comes to community policing and understanding its importance. You have such a great impact on communities, people and, most importantly, the Toronto Police Service.”

Tewogbade, who holds a Theology degree and is an ordained minister of the gospel, promised he will remain engaged in the Black History Month event that recognizes professional and community service achievements. He has also applied to be a Toronto Police junior chaplain.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in this community and I am not going to walk away from it, even though I have retired from the Service,” Tewogbade said. “I relished my time on the job, the people I worked with and the community I served and I will continue to give back in a volunteer capacity. Coming from where I came from, I appreciate everything I have accomplished in Canada.”

In 2006, Tewogbade made history by becoming the first Constable to be recognized with a Police Leadership Forum Award, presented annually, since 1999, to a Canadian police officer who fosters awareness and an understanding of the changing leadership roles and recognizes ethnic and exemplary performance in policing.

He’s also the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal and the ProAction Jack Sinclair, Canadian Urban Institute Local Heroes, June Callwood Outstanding Achievement, Bud Knight and Planet Africa awards.

