BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE’S A FAMOUS NIGERIAN Journalist presently in Washington DC, United States of America. Born originally in Nigeria, naturalized American and the beauty of investigative journalism globally. TOLUSE OLURUNNIPA, is a multiple-award wining Nigerian-American business journalist whose journalism prowess has taken him to over 20 countries in five continents consistently reporting investigative news by becoming a voice to the voiceless, help to the helpless and hope for the hopeless.

He derives deep satisfaction in journalism whenever he uses his pen fo lawfully fight for the less privileged or helpless people in the society. This intelligent oratory reporter stands out as the glory of Africa’s most populous nation as he made history being the first Nigerian born to become a White House Correspondent for Bloomberg, “To the best of my knowledge, I’m the first person of Nigerian descent to become a White House Correspondent for Bloomberg. Still, Washington correspondent for Bloomberg News, covering politics, business and all kinds of breaking news from Congress to the White House and beyond.”

Toluse reportedly said in one of his interviews: “While I have only begun on my journey in journalism, I have been fortunate to have some unique experiences, including covering the White House during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. My reporting has taken me to more than 20 countries on five continents.”

For the records, Toluse relocated to the Washington, D.C. bureau of Bloomberg News, having previously served as a Florida correspondent for the news service since July 2013. Prior to that, he was a Regional News Reporter for the Miami Herald covering property insurance, economic development and foreclosures in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as a correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times from 2009 to 2013. For more news from D.C., follow Bloomberg News on Twitter and “Like” on Facebook.

It would be recalled that in celebration of National Diversity Month in October 2013, SPJ Florida featured a finalist of its 2013 Diversity Award. That was when Toluse got a media job as a Florida correspondent for Bloomberg News, covering politics, business and breaking stories in the Sunshine State and throughout the South.

Before working at Bloomberg News, Toluse worked for the Miami Herald covering a variety of beats, including the economy, the auto industry and real estate.

He’s also written for the Wall Street Journal, the Tampa Bay Times, the Stanford Daily and the Tallahassee Democrat. Though Nigerian by parental lineage, he is from Tallahassee.

For his outstanding media performance, he has won awards from SPJ, the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the Bernie E. Glaser Scholarship program. In 2011, Toluse took home first place for Real Estate Reporting in SPJ’s annual Sunshine State Awards contest.

In his words on his Career highlight, Toluse reportedly said: “Every time I write a story that highlights wrongs being done by a powerful actor against a powerless, voiceless victim, I sleep incredibly well (no matter how stressful the reporting process might have been).

“A couple years ago when I was covering real estate for the Miami Herald, I got a call from a Jamaican immigrant who said she had been scammed out of her house and was going to be foreclosed on despite not missing a mortgage payment. It was a little difficult to understand her through her accent and tears, but I got enough out of that initial conversation to realize that she had been wronged somehow. That set off an investigative reporting mission that unveiled an elaborate mortgage fraud scheme, as well as unscrupulous foreclosure attorneys and a callous court system–all of which took advantage of this woman and contributed to the her housing nightmare.

“In the end, the front-page articles I wrote about the woman’s ordeal helped to delay her impending foreclosure case, and rallied the support of a pro-bono lawyer and local lawmakers to help her.”

Toluse whose parents from Yoruba in Nigeria is a highly celebrated journalist, who had his Bachelors of Arts Degree on Sociology(2004-2008) & Master of Arts, Sociology (2009) from Stanford University.