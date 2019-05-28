HISTORIC:

Nigeria’s Genius, ADEBAYO ALONGE wins Technology Award for inventing Nanoscanners that detect FAKE DRUGS

…chosen as overall winner for 2019 BNP Paribas Group Deep Tech Prize

*Competition designed specifically to address the needs of deeptech entrepreneurs across several different industries and technologies

* “I would want every Nigerian and the world to be safe from fake drugs and fake medications”-Alonge

BY TOPE OLANREWAJU/TECHNOLOGY CORRESPONDENT, ABUJA

A NIGERIAN GENIUS in the field of technology, ADEBAYO ALONGE has emerged winner in the 2019 BNP Paribas Group Deep Tech competition through the remarkable apps he created called ‘Nanoscanners’ that detect fake drugs.

Alonge has made the country proud by winning the 2019 BNP Paribas Group Deep Tech Prize for inventing handheld nanoscanners that can detect fake drugs.

Naija Standardgathers the award, under the umbrella of ‘Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge’, is a renowned global startup competition designed specifically to address the needs of deeptech entrepreneurs across several different industries and technologies.

‘Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge’ gives scientists, deeptech entrepreneurs from across the world a platform for their research and projects, by providing equity-free prize money as well as other funding opportunities, global visibility and connections with key players in the deeptech innovation network.

Alonge who was emotional while receiving the award, said: “Thank you so much. It’s been a long journey personally for me, from the 15 years when I was surviving from a fake drug to standing today in front of you here and letting you to be in my dream and the dream of my co-founders to make sure that most of people are safe from fake medicines.”

He tweeted: “Really emotional victory for me in particular and my team. The love and support for me and my team at RxAll Inc. from all of the innovators at @hellotomorrow was really touching. I appreciate @BNPParibas for supporting deapTech #htsummit #safedrugsworld #Rxscanner.”