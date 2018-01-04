HISTORIC:

NIGERIA’S President, MUHAMMADU BUHARI Receives Martin Luther King’s Family…During First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018

*Identifies with African-American Human Rights Activism

*Celebrate LIFE & TIMES of late Martin Luther King Jnr’s sacrifices for Black Race

* “Nigeria is home to us. We are strongly happy that Nigerians and other African nations are part of the entire black race that Martin Luther King Jnr represents”-Ambassador Erika Bennett

BY PELUMI TINUMI, REPORTER, ABUJA

MAKING HISTORY in Africa’s most populous black nation on earth, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari received in audience Ambassador Erika Bennett and other family members of African-American Human Rights Activist, Late Martin Luther Jnr on March 2018 during the conferment of The First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 at the Council Chambers in Abuja.

It was gathered the ceremony was the celebration of the Life and Times of late Martin Luther King Jnr’s sacrifices for Black Race worldwide: his struggles, challenges and victories for the black communities globally.

This event had in attendance Honorable Abike Dabire Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora to President Buhari, Dr Mrs Naomi Barbara King, Mr. Baba Onabanjo among others.

For Ambassador Bennett, “Nigeria is home to us. We are strongly happy that Nigerians and other African nations are part of the entire black race that Martin Luther King Jnr represents.” The highpoint of the event was an award presentation ceremony.