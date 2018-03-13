HISTORIC VISIT TO NIGERIA:

United States Secretary of STATE, REX TILLERSON Meets Nigerian President…Assures of FREE and FAIR ELECTION in 2019

* Nigeria expresses gratitude to America for helping to fight insurgency

* Security Forces in Africa’s most populous black nation need Training/Equipment assistance

* ‘On Boko Haram, we’re being careful on Rescue moves of Chibok/Dapchi School Girls, Not to Endanger their lives in captivity’-President BUHARI

* “We would like to commend President Buhari on his strides in the anti-corruption war”-Tillerson

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, ABUJA & CHINWE UKEAGA/DIPLOMATIC EDITOR, NIGERIA

NIGERIA AND UNITED STATES further solidify the diplomatic relationship that long existed between these two countries when in mid-day today Monday, at exactly 3pm Nigerian local time President Muhammadu Buhari received in audience United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in State House on 12th Mar 2018.

Tillerson accompanied by Colonel John Walker, United States Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Mr W. Stuart Symington, Chief of Staff to United States Secretary of State Margaret Peterlin was led into the State House by Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

In a Press Statement issued officially by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on (Media and Publicity) he confirmed the diplomatic discussion between Abuja and Washington, moreso on America’s huge assistance to helping Nigeria fight and curb insurgency activities.

President Buhari states that “Nigeria prefers to have schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok and Dapchi back alive, and that is why it has chosen negotiation, rather than military option.”

Receiving the American Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, in audience at State House, Abuja, Monday, President Buhari added that Nigeria was working in concert with international organizations and negotiators, to ensure that the girls were released unharmed by their captors.

“We are trying to be careful. It is better to get our daughters back alive,” the President said.

He thanked America for assistance rendered in the fight against insurgency, noting that Nigerian forces are good, “but need assistance in the areas of training and equipment.”

President Buhari promised that his administration would continue to do its best to secure the country, adding that he would be in Yobe State, from where Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted, later this week “as part of my condolence and sympathy visits to areas where we have had unfortunate events.”

The President pledged free and fair polls in 2019, recalling that the then American Secretary of State, John Kerry, had visited before the 2015 polls, “and he told the party in government then, and those of us in opposition, to behave ourselves, and we did.”

The visiting Secretary of State commended President Buhari on his strides in the anti-corruption war, to which the Nigerian leader responded that moneys recovered are being invested on development of infrastructure.

Tillerson said Nigeria was a very important country to the U.S, stressing: “You have our support in your challenges. We will also support opportunities to expand the economy, commercial investments, and peaceful polls in 2019.”