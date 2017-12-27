HONOR ACROSS THE SEA:

NIGERIA’S Investigative Journalist, Daily Trust Newspaper’s EDITOR, NURUDDEEN ABDALLAH Win African Journalist of the Year Award in Egypt…Honored by Union of African Journalists, Egyptian Ministry of Information

*Award presented in Cairo, Egypt during the 50th anniversary of the Training Course for Young African Journalists

*Selected for Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists’ International Visitor Leadership Program in America, International Institute for Journalism of GIZ Germany’s Reporting Politics: Investigating Policies, Covering Elections in Berlin

*Earlier attends United States’ International Visitor Program on Investigative Journalism and New Electronic Media (2012); Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa on Financial Journalism (2016); Dutch Visitors Program on International Justice System (2016); and the German’s International Institute for Journalism of InWEnt on Media’s Role in Conflict Transformation and Peace Building in West Africa (2010)

*Citation: “After due assessment of all previous participants from across Africa, Nuruddeen is one of the two outstanding journalists to be selected for award”

* “Mr Nuruddeen Muhammad Abdallah has done a great job during his first course and we would like to honour him. We should all be proud of him”- President of UAJ, Mr Mahfouz El-Ansary, Advisor of UAJ, Ambassador Ahmed Haggag and General Secretary of UAJ, Dr Samia Abbas

BY NURENI AYENI/INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT, CAIRO

NURUDDEEN MUHAMMAD ABDALLAH is a thourough bred jounalist with special interest in investigative journalism. He strongly believe in cracking the ‘rock’ to unearth ‘news’ no matter where it is hidden. This Daily Trust newspaper’s Investigations Editor with eyes for news has written, continually been writing great human angle stories with special focus on Investigative journalism. His hardwork eventually paid off, as he was chosen as one of the recipients for African Journalist of the Year Award winners by the Union of African Journalists (UAJ) and Egyptian Ministry of Information, in Cairo.

Abdallah, has been selected as one of the two outstanding African journalists to be honoured with an award by the Union of African Journalists (UAJ) and Egyptian Ministry of Information, in Cairo.

National Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Shuaibu Usman Leman, said in a letter addressed to the Daily Trust management: “After due assessment of all the previous participants from across Africa, Nuruddeen is one of the two outstanding journalists to be selected for an award.” The award was presented in Cairo, Egypt during the 50th anniversary of the Training Course for Young African Journalists, November 11- 30, 2017.

In a joint letter by President of UAJ, Mr Mahfouz El-Ansary, Advisor of UAJ, Ambassador Ahmed Haggag and General Secretary of UAJ, Dr Samia Abbas, it reads: “Mr Nuruddeen Muhammad Abdallah has done a great job during his first course and we would like to honour him. We should all be proud of him. This initiative is to encourage other journalists taking part in our training course to follow his footsteps.”

The journalist is an alumnus of the Training Course for Young African Journalists, having participated in the 45th edition of the fellowship in 2015.

As part of the honour, the investigative editor was selected to join other participants from 25 African countries for the 50th edition of the fellowship, the organisers said. The programme is within the framework of the UAJ in all African countries, in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Information.

Record shows Abdallah has attended various fellowships that included the United States’ International Visitor Program on Investigative Journalism and New Electronic Media (2012); Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa on Financial Journalism (2016); Dutch Visitors Program on International Justice System (2016); and the German’s International Institute for Journalism of InWEnt on Media’s Role in Conflict Transformation and Peace Building in West Africa (2010).

He has won several awards such as the Daily Trust Excellence Award (2009), Daily Trust Integrity Award (2012), First Prize Award of the Health Budget Monitor Media Challenge of the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (2017), among others.

In 2011, Mr Abdallah was selected for Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists’ International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in the United States; as well as International Institute for Journalism (IIJ) of GIZ Germany’s Reporting Politics: Investigating Policies, Covering Elections in the Berlin.

Abdallah studied Mass Communication, financial journalism, oil and gas at Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna; International Institute of Journalism, Abuja; Lagos Business School, Lagos; Training Centre of Africa Media Communicators, Cairo; and the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

#Additional reports by PRNigeria