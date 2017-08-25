HONOR:

NIGERIA’S FIERY Pastor, APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN Bags Doctorate Divinity Degree in American University…Receives KEY to city of Stonecrest in Atlanta

*Why Mayor of Atlanta, Hon Jason Lary opens the door of Atlanta to Nigerian Prophet

* In attendance are members of legislative and executive arms of government

* Becomes a recipient of a Humanitarian Award and Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA

*Conducted round Woolworths Lunch Counter Sit-ins and The Center for Civil & Human Rights Museum Georgia, by Martin Luther King Jnr III

* “We acknowledged Apostle Suleman’s compassion and contribution to the plight of the downtrodden and less privileged, a fact which made him entitled to the key, clearly the highest honour to be bestowed on an individual”-Mayor of Atlanta

*QUOTE: “Honor is simply the morality of superior men”-Henry Louis Mencken (1880-1956) American journalist, satirist and social critic

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HONOR IS EARNED AS A MATTER OF SELF DISCIPLINE, RESPECT, LEADERSHIP, COURAGE AND COMMITMENT. Here in United States, in the great state of Atlanta, Nigeria’s leading fiery pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (Worldwide) Apostle Johnson Suleman received double honor on Tuesday as he was honored with the key to the great city of Stonecrest in Atlanta Georgia, as he simultaneously bags Honorary Doctorate degree of Humanitarian Award from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA.

The radical Nigerian prophet who had no pretence was celebrated by Atlanta Mayor, Hon Jason Lary at a colourful ceremony that held at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Lithonia, GA, venue of the church’s ongoing crusade and attracted personalities from across several states in

America, including members of the legislative and executive arms of government.

Indeed, good works speak for itself, which was why Apostle Suleman’s whole-hearted charity assistance to humanity, message of hope to the people, several consistency and boldness in fighting for the Nigerian masses were apreciated by members of International community.

Confirming this latest development, Omega Fire Ministries’ Communications Manager, Phrank Shaibu stated in his press statement that “Apostle Suleman bags Doctorate Degree in US Varsity, receives key from Atlanta Mayor. From far-away United States, radical cleric and General Overseer of the Omega Fire

Ministries (Worldwide), Apostle Johnson Suleman Tuesday got the key to the city of Stonecrest in Atlanta Georgia confirming him a recipient of the highest honour to be given by the state.

“Hon Lary, in the presentation acknowledged Apostle Suleman’s compassion and contribution to the plight of the downtrodden and less privileged, a fact which made him entitled to the key, clearly the highest honour to be bestowed on an individual by the city.

“The fiery preacher was also a recipient of a Humanitarian Award and Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA an event which elicited positive responses from dignitaries present.”

Meanwhile, President of the university, Dr Jacqueline Mohair, while presenting the Humanitarian Award described the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries as a “humanist with a heart of gold”, noting that his selfless services go ahead of him.

The Vice President of the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Dr Glen Jones, who decorated and presented Apostle Suleman with Honorary Doctorate Degree of Divinity said the varsity was very pleased with the senior pastor, adding that there was no doubt that the award would propel him to greater exploits.

The highlight of the outing was the large turn out at of people for the crusade in

Stonecrest late in the evening which resulted in many giving their lives to Jesus

Christ as Saviour and the healing of the sick, including several who abandoned their wheelchairs.

For the records, Suleman also visited the famous Woolworths Lunch Counter Sit-ins and The Center for Civil & Human Rights Museum Georgia, where he was conducted round the facilities by His host, Martin Luther King Jnr III.

Shaibu stated that it was noteworthy that the awards were unsolicited and took place in the United States where integrity, selfless services are rewarded and re-assuring members of the church as well as admirers worldwide of the unflinching commitment of Apostle Suleman to the redemption of souls, healing, deliverance from satanic oppression and breakthrough in all spheres of life.