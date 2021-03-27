HOPE ALIVE FOR YOUTHS IN NIGERIA!

My Administration will be lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty-Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari

…Vows ‘We will deliver on this promise’

* “President Buhari wondered why a holistic agenda on poverty reduction was never contemplated by pasts administrations when the Nation’s revenue was at an all-time high”-Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President

* BY RILWAN AHMED/ Special Correspondent, Abuja

THERE is hope that an end may be in quick sight for Nigerian youths that are jobless in the country. Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has offered a re-assurance on plans to effectively engaged the nation’s youths so that good paying jobs would be made available for 100 million people.

President Buhari has said that his administration’s plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty did not come by accident or something they just “bumped into,” but is a deliberate one that will be pursued with remarkable grit and determination. Speaking on Tuesday February 23 at a meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), President Buhari agreed with the Council that the country required a poverty reduction strategy that will usher in a “rapid, sustained, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

In a statement released by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, President Buhari wondered why a holistic agenda on poverty reduction was never contemplated by pasts administrations when the Nation’s revenue was at an all-time high.

“I was shocked, hearing from you that, of the vast agricultural land resources available to the nation, only two percent of it is under irrigation, promising that “we will make the best use of the land. Thank you for shaking us up. We are now awake, we will not doze off again. We didn’t just bump into this, we believe it is something we can deliver on,” President Buhari was quoted as saying.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

