NIGERIAN 7-foot-2 Homeless man, CLIFFORD ETADAFIMUE Arrested in United States

…Lured into America with promise of hoax Basketball careers

*21 year old earlier squat in a homeless shelter

*Had multiple encounters with New Hampshire Police in Nashua

* “Clifford refused to stand and enter the rear of the van. After several minutes and multiple orders for Clifford to enter the van, myself and other officers picked Clifford up and assisted him into the rear of the van. It took 10 police officers to move this 350-pound homeless Nigerian into booking. He was subsequently charged with resisting arrest for refusing to cooperate”– Sgt. Adalberto Garcia of the Nashua Police Department

* “He is facing potential mental health issues and suffering from a medical condition that requires the use of a glucose meter”-City Police

HE HAD TALL DREAMS. HE LOVES PLAYING BASKETABALL RIGHT FROM NIGERIA. CLIFFORD ETADAFIMUE had his dream shattered after his arrival in United States of America only to discover that he was a victim of human trafficking with fake sporting career. He is homeless, 7-foot-2 tall, sleeps on the streets in Nashua, New Hampshire.

This 21 year old homeless man was deceived through a human trafficking scheme that brought young African men to the United States with the promise of basketball careers. He was arrested in the Gate City — the latest in a string of criminal offenses for the Nigerian immigrant.

Etadafimue has been living in a homeless shelter for the past several weeks and has had multiple run-ins with police in Nashua and Manchester since September.The imposing 7-foot-2 man’s latest arrest was recent. Sgt. Adalberto Garcia of the Nashua Police Department says he witnessed Etadafimue “tear a street sign from a pole and throw it,” according to court documents on file at the 9th Circuit Court, Nashua District Division.Etadafimue was arrested for criminal mischief by officer Nicholas Markarian.

According to officer Markarian: “ Etadafimue refused to stand and enter the rear of the van. After several minutes and multiple orders for Clifford to enter the van, myself and other officers picked Clifford up and assisted him into the rear of the van,” Markarian says in court records. It took 10 police officers to move the 350-pound Etadafimue into booking. He was subsequently charged with resisting arrest for refusing to cooperate.”

It was gathered that prior to his arrest, Etadafimue is one of 75 teens and young men from foreign countries enrolled in North Carolina’s Evelyn Mack Academy who migrated to that state to play basketball, according to a federal indictment filed in Charlotte, N.C.

City police state in court documents that they are concerned for Etadafimue’s safety, noting he is having increased contact with police, has potential mental health issues and suffers from a medical condition that requires the use of a glucose meter.

Within the past several months, Etadafimue has been arrested about five times in Manchester and faces charges of criminal trespass alleging that he repeatedly refused to leave the Manchester City Library and Elliot Hospital emergency room because he was homeless and cold.

In one instance, Manchester police used an electric stun gun on Etadafimue after he allegedly failed to comply with police during an arrest at the city library. Since moving to the United States, Etadafimue has played basketball in several states, but eventually made his way to New Hampshire where he is now on the streets and was most recently working at a McDonald’s.

Naija Standard Newspaper gathered that Evelyn Mack, the founder of the Evelyn Mack Academy where Etadafimue is enrolled, ships students off to other schools that provide her with money because they lack her U.S. Department of Homeland Security approvals to issue paperwork leading to F-1 visas for student-athletes, according to the indictment.

