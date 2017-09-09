HURRICANE HARVEY IN AMERICA:

‘GOD Delivered us from Thunderstorms, FLOOD and Death’-NIGERIANS in Houston Recounts Ordeal

…Embark on Prayers for Divine Intervention, Safety all through

* ‘We Identify with Nigerians, other victims of U.S. Hurricane Harvey’-President BUHARI

* ‘We Are Happy NO NIGERIAN DIED during Texas Hurricane Harvey – Nigerian in Diaspora Organization, Americas

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

BY GOD’S Almighty divine protection, Nigerians resident in Houston, Texas now have every reasons to give thanks for being alive to see another good day, after the tensed-flooding scene that ravaged this major city that made many families homeless. Houston is a home to an estimated 2.3 million people. It has the highest population of Nigerians living in Texas, most of whom are affected by the ravaging flood.

Hospitals, Churches, Public facilities, schools and businesses have been grounded in response to Hurricane Harvey, as the tempestuous rainstorm is called. Hurricane Harvey is described as the largest disasters America ever faced, the rainstorm has left Houston and much of the Gulf Coast region waterlogged. No electricity and water supply.

Thousands have been rendered homeless in the wake of pounding rainstorm in Houston, Texas’ largest city, United States. For every three black persons you see in Houston, Nigerians are believed to be one or two of them, making the Nigerian population in the city one of the worst hit.

With roads underwater or washed out, and basic services, many people still homeless, cars cannot move on the road and many of them still do not know if they will have homes to return to after the disaster.

Narrating their ordeals, Tope Okunnade, an undergraduate of University of Houston ascribed her safety and those of her family members to the unseen hands of God. Her words: “The moment it was announced that Hurricane Harvey was coming by meterologists, members of our family stocked our kitchen with abundant foodstuff, embarked upon serious prayers, begging God to save us, keep us from every dangers associated with the hurricane. We heard many thunderstorms, lightening and saw high level of waterlogged. It was just similar to the world coming to an ending. Our joy knew no bounds when God kept us in our house for the days of Hurricane Harvey without stepping out, kept us under his wings.”

For Chuks Imade, a Nigerian-American resident in Harris County located in Southeast Texas near the Gulf of Mexico being the principal city of the Greater Houston metro area, which is the fifth-most populated MSA in the United States,

working with Verizon, a top United States telecom operator said his life and those of his wife and two year old baby were saved only by God. “No one could have been saved by the severe rainforest, thunderstorm, lightening, heavy flood without God’s angels on guard.

Eugene Olamide Opetayo, an undergraduate of University of Austin expressed hearts of thanksgiving to God, “Inspite of the fact that there were no groceries stores that opened all through the Hurricane Harvey, even few days after that. At a particular time, say some days after the flood began, our car park lot was waterlogged over 5feet, all of us at home moved to upper room of our house while asking God for divine intervention. There was no night we did not pray all through the night, sought the face of God in Night Vigils.”

Telecommunication services were also grounded by the flood, making it difficult for Nigerians living in Houston to make calls to their loved ones and families back home. Many then depend on data service to communicate with their family members through WhatsApp, Facebook messenger and other instant messaging platforms in the social media.

Corroborating the safety of Nigerians in Houston, the Nigerian in Diaspora Organization, Americas NIDO reportedly said that “No Nigerian Died in Texas Hurricane Harvey in Texas.”

Making this revelation, Akin Awofolaju, a NIDO official, reportedly said that the organisation had reached out to Nigerians in the area. Reports have it that the devastating hurricane made landfall in the state and has been blamed for at least 47 deaths. No fewer than 43,000 people are housed in shelters while 156,000 homes are reportedly affected.

His words: “So far, we don’t have any Nigerian who has lost his or her life in the hurricane. We’ve reached out to them and they are safe. We’ve spoken and have been speaking with Nigerians there; we have been reaching out to them and so far, no death has been recorded among Nigerians,” he said. NAN gathered that many Nigerians in Texas whose areas are not affected by the hurricane are accommodating Nigerians that are affected, pending when the floods recede and government relief assistance.

“For more than three months, relevant authorities have been telling people to evacuate, saying many people actually evacuated. Many people listened and heeded the warnings; those who defied the warnings are most affected. But one good thing about the U.S. is that insurance will cover most of the damages.”

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari condoles with victims of U.S. Hurricane Harvey through a press statement issued by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. It reads that President Buhari condoled with Nigerians and other victims of the recent Hurricane Harvey in Houston, U.S.

This statement signed by Abdurrahman Balogun her Media Aide in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa expressed concern about the damage done to the homes of those living in that area, thus rendering thousands homeless.

People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days.

She states: “with over four million estimated Nigerians living in the U.S., statistics show that Houston hosts one of the highest communities of Nigerians in the U.S.. At least 80 per cent of Nigerians resident in places like Galveston, Cypress, Houston and the Bayou area had their properties and personal belongings damaged. “There was a case of a rescued Nigerian from Akwa Ibom on Monday by speed boat, having lost his car, home and personal belongings.

“This is to send my heartfelt concern to Nigerians living in Houston, and indeed all residents affected by Hurricane Harvey. It is really sad and disturbing.” Dabiri-Erewa, therefore, urged Non-Governmental Organisations, corporate bodies and well-endowed individuals to join in raising funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

“We should always be our brothers keepers and lend a helping hand as we are now one big global family”, she said. She commended the efforts of the U.S. government in giving succour to victims of the Hurricane Harvey in Houston and pray unto God to protect those living there.

#Additional reports by NAN