I am the Best Candidate to Become Nigeria’s President-DELE MOMODU

…Says: ‘I am confident to trounce Atiku, Saraki, others to get PDP Presidential Ticket’

*‘I am coming fresh as a politician with the highest integrity. I have never been in government, not been tainted by power. I am the only one with such pedigree among other aspirants’

*‘Finance is no longer Nigeria’s challenge rather the political class engage in wasteful spending’

* ‘A lot of Nigerian politicians in government enjoy what they could not enjoy in their private capacity, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s finances. I am calling for an urgent cut in government’s spending with a view to focusing on developmental projects’

*BY AYOOADE POPOOLA/POLITICAL Correspondent, Abeokuta

HE is reputed to be a journalist of highest repute who suffers no time in waste of word. DELE MOMODU is a traditional chieftaincy title holder, publisher of Ovation Media Group whose eyes are set on making Nigeria ‘free from corruption’, producing great leadership in its stead. This media personality has made it clear that no other political candidate is more qualified than him to succeed the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of the tenure.

Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant has boasted that he is confident that he would beat other aspirants including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others to the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

Momodu said this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the investiture of Rotarian ‘Muyiwa Mathew Fajimi as the Charter President of the Rotary Club of Ibara GRA District 9110.

The Presidential aspirant said he remains the best candidate to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd.) because “he is fresh and untainted.”

Momodu said, “It has nothing to do with the South, whether North or from the South, you have a Dele Momodu, who is coming fresh. He has never been in government, he has not been tainted by power. He is coming fresh. I am the only one.”

He however said finance is no longer Nigeria’s challenge rather the political class who engage in “wasteful spending.”

Momodu noted that a lot of Nigerian politicians in government enjoy what they could not enjoy in their private capacity, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s finances.

He, therefore, called for an urgent cut in government’s spending with a view to focusing on developmental projects.

He said “Finance is not a problem in Nigeria. It’s about the determination of one leader to do what’s right and one of the things we need to cut urgently is waste in government. A lot of Nigerian politicians in government enjoy what they could not enjoy in their private capacity. There is nothing I want to enjoy now that I have not enjoyed. I am coming there to work for legacy.

“The moment you reduce how much you waste on Politicians, you will see that there will be money for development. There will be money for projects.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=