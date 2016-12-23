‘I Have Residual Responsibility to Keep Working for Unity and Progress of Nigeria’ -Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president

…Says: ‘The Growth of Nigeria is Paramount in My Life’

*’I Am Begging Nigerians Irrespective of their Religion or Ethnicity to Join Me in this Task’

NIGERIA’S former President, Olusegun Obasanjo profoundly love Africa’s most populous nation, and he is so passionate about seeing the nation remain a leader in the comity of nations. In every fora, Obasanjo has never hidden his affinity and deepest affection for the country.

The former president has said he will continue to work for the unity and progress of Nigeria as a country. Speaking at the Imo Day thanksgiving in Owerri, the former president said, the growth of Nigeria is paramount in his life.

Obasanjo words: “As a former President, I have what I call residual responsibility for this country. I will continue to work for the unity and progress of Nigeria.”

He said: “As a former president of Nigeria, where am I in the progress of Nigeria? As a citizen of Imo State, where are you in the progress of Imo State and Nigeria? As a Christian, where are you in the development of the society?”

At the same at the event, the president-elect of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo said his administration will ensure a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Ghana.

Akufo-Addo said this kind of relationship is important because it affects development in Africa and the sub regions.