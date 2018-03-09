IDENTITY THEFT IN EAST LONDON:

NIGERIAN Woman, FATOU JOHNSON teaches using Fake French Passport, National Insurance Card to obtain Disclosure Barring Service certificate for work eligibility...Coerced into prostitution on arrival in Britain

*Earlier worked with vulnerable adults at several care homes around Gloucestershire

*37year old later used fake Identification card to secure job at Tewkesbury kids’ school

*Arrested at Cambian Southwick Park School in Tewkesbury

*Confessed to court: ‘I am guilty to two charges of possession of False Documents’-Johnson

*Received a six month suspended sentence at Gloucester Crown Court

SHE HAS BROUGHT SHAME AND DISGRACE TO HERSELF AND HER FAMILY IN LONDON. A NIGERIAN WOMAN, FATOU JOHNSON who was desperate to travel overseas has confessed to the British court how she was forced into prostitution the first time she arrived the Queen’s enclave using fake documentation purposely to beat immigration. She obtained Disclosures and Barring Services certificate which made her eligible to work as a teacher.

The 37 year old Nigerian of Nutfield Gardens in Ilford, east London, worked in care homes and a school in Gloucestershire before her offences were detected. She pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of false documents.

Nigerian-born Johnson received a six month suspended sentence at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday. She used a fake French passport and a National Insurance card to obtain a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate in order to be eligible for work. She arrived in the UK in October 2011 and remained as an “overstayer” after her visa expired a year later.

HER CASE:

Shortly after arriving in the UK Johnson was coerced into working in prostitution but later “found her vocation” in care work, the court was told. Johnson was arrested on 30 December at Cambian Southwick Park School in Tewkesbury after the DBS checked her documents and concluded they were counterfeit.

It emerged she had previously worked with vulnerable adults at several care homes around Gloucestershire before starting at the school.