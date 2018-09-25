‘If I am Elected NIGERIAN President, I will develop Capacity for Women and Empower Children’-DAVID Mark

…Says the future of this country depends on women and youth development

*Vows: ‘I would accept the outcome of the PDP presidential primary’

BY HAMMAN RILWAN/POLITICAL REPORTER, KOGI

NIGERIA’S FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, DAVID MARK, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), says his determination to be president is to develop the capacity women and youth in the country.

Mark, reportedly made the remarks few days ago at the PDP secretariat in Birnin Kebbi while canvassing for support from PDP leaders and delegates from Kebbi. He said: “I will be more committed to add value to our women and the youth if elected as President in 2019. I believe that the future of this country depends on women and youth development; they are playing a vital role in the development this country. I am seeking the Peoples Democratic Party ticket to contest the 2019 presidential polls to also bring about peace and development to the entire people of Nigeria.”

To show his readiness, Mark said the experience he garnered during his service in the military and as a legislator places him in vantage position to offer more quality service to Nigeria.

Sounding like a good sportsman, Mark told the delegates that he would accept the outcome of the PDP presidential primary.

Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Saadu described the former Senate President as the kind of leader Nigerians need to stabilize and reposition the country in all sectors.

Saadu added that Mark and other presidential aspirants under the party were people of integrity, vision and statesmanship, and had earned good reputation through the public offices they have held.