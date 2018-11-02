IN URGENT NEED OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE:

NIGERIAN Mechanical Engineering Genius, OLAYEMI OLUWABAMIGBE SAMSON creates Tri-pod Cycle Business Company in Lagos State…Converting Used Pure Water Nylon to make Designers’ SHOES, BAGS, Rain Coats

* Says: ‘Recycled Nylon transforms the Environmental Nuisance into useful Products’

*Pleads with Corporate Organisations to use product to Advertise, Identify with Schools and Markets

*VOWS: “Pure Water Nylon will become of value as people will love investing in the initiative and Help create collection hubs across communities in Lagos state because of the popularity the recycling of the used nylons have gained”

BY LATIFAT ORIADE/CORRESPONDENT, LAGOS

HE IS DETERMINED TO SUCCEED AGAINST ALL ODDS as a successful entrepreneur. OLAYEMI OLUWABAMIGBE SAMSON has become the first Nigerian Mechanical Engineering genius to convert used nylon waste into designers’ shoes, bags, rain coats, car cover and rest.

This Lagos born businessman believes firmly in the power of possibilities. He’s enthusiastic to see that people have a more suitable environment to live in our world. Olayemi is behind the initiative of a tri-pod cycle concept aiming at a long term plan to see that every pure water nylon becomes valuable even after usage.

The strategic plan of the initiative which Olayemi proposes is to see that the recycled nylon transforms the environmental nuisance into useful products. He is suing this medium to engage corporate organisation, pleading with them to use his product to advertise; thereby giving back to schools and markets, because it attracts people’s attention and as well sending various environmental slogan message that correct the habit of people littering waste around the environment.

Already, Olayemi have met with a recycling company Ominik limited to help recycle the nylons and customize new print using the recycled nylon in making designs of product like shoes, bags, raincoats, car covers, and a lot more.

He says the pure water nylon will become of value as people will love investing in the initiative and also help create collection hubs across communities in Lagos state because of the popularity the recycling of the used nylons have gained.

Olayemi says he’s opting to engage corporate organisations from their respective corridors so that members of the society can have a suitable and conducive balanced business environment where environmental equity prevail and littering is prevented to the barest minimum. Surely, this Lagosian is in need of urgent private and public financial assistance to help engage in massive quantity his products that will rebrand Nigeria’s image positively in the eyes of the world.

Olayemi as said earlier was born and brought up in Lagos, from a christian family with four siblings. He attends primary/secondary schools and passed through high institution where he studied Mechanical Engineering, with specialty in City and Guild programme.