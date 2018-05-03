INCREDIBLE:

20 year Old Nigerian, HARUNA MUSA Creates FAKE Emir of Kano State’s Instagram Account…Impersonates Muhammadu Sanusi II page with official verification badge

*Parades more than 200,000 followers on Social Media

* “We are going to charge the 20-year-old suspect would be charged with crimes of impersonation and fraud”-Musa Magaji, Deputy Supt. of Police

* “I Have always said I Never had any Social Media Accounts’-Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

* ‘The suspect had seven other fake accounts, with three million followers’-Kano police spokesman

BY HAUWA LUKMAN/STAFF WRITER, KANO STATE

AT THE AGE OF 20 YEARS, A Kano state native, HARUNA MUSA has been living a life of crime, staying on the fast lane. He is not in school being a drop-out, but admires criminality as a source of livelihood. He creates several social media accounts of renowned Nigerians, deceiving people in the process and making money illegally in the process being that he is the only administrator who controls the account. At this point, he has impersonating one of Nigeria’s most influential Muslim leaders, the Emir of Kano, on Instagram.

Musa controls Emir of Kano’s fake Instagram account with more than 200,000 followers and possess an official verification badge. A Kano police spokesman reportedly said the suspect had seven other fake accounts, with three million followers.

Confirming this development, Deputy Police Supt Musa Magaji said the 20-year-old suspect would be charged with crimes of impersonation and fraud. He did not give a motive for the alleged impersonation but accounts with that many followers can earn money through advertising.According to Instagram only some public figures are verified in order to avoid impersonation.

Last year the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said he did not have any social media accounts. Its website says: “We want to make sure that people in the Instagram community can easily find the authentic people.”

Facts of the matter:

Emir Muhammad Sanusi II is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

He was sacked in 2014 after revealing that $20bn (£12bn) in oil revenue had gone missing

The TIME magazine named him as one of the Influential People of 2011

In 2013, he was awarded a Special award at the Global Islamic Finance Awards for his advocacy role in promoting Islamic banking and finance in Nigeria

He is the 14th Emir of Kano and the grandson of the 11th Emir

