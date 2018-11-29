INDICTED IN AMERICA, FACES DEPORTATION:

NIGERIAN ‘Green Card’ Delta Born Woman Holder, ROSA MARIA ORTEGA gets EIGHT YEAR JAIL Term for VOTER FRAUD in TEXAS…Voted illegally five times between 2004 and 2014

THE HOPE OF A NIGERIAN WOMAN GREEN CARD HOLDER, ROSA MARIA ORTEGA of ever becoming a United States citizen had been blown off the window, going by her indictment by a Federal Court of Appeal in Texas for deliberately voting illegally from 2004 and 2014; which led her to work as a poll worker, a claim she held sacrosanct as her civic duty.

Ortega, a Texas woman with four children, voted for the attorney general who prosecuted her, according to her attorney. A Texas appeals court upheld the conviction of green card holder, Ortega for voter fraud on Wednesday, cementing a sentence of eight years in jail and a likely deportation.

The Delta State born woman, now facing deportation thought she was able to vote because she was a permanent resident. She voted five times between 2004 and 2014 — once for the attorney general, Ken Paxton, who later prosecuted her, according to her attorney.

Though she also reportedly served as a poll worker, but her attorney informed the press: “She doesn’t know. She’s got this [green] card that says ‘resident’ on it, so she doesn’t mark that she’s not a citizen. She had no ulterior motive beyond what she thought, mistakenly, was her civic duty.”

Exposing her lies, prosecutors said that Ortega had correctly told authorities she was a resident alien on a driver’s license form, while incorrectly checking the U.S. citizen box for the purpose of voting, undercutting her claims that it was an innocent mistake. Republicans have claimed that the nation is rife with voter fraud, but credible examples are harder to find, and the handful of cases like Ortega’s that are uncovered have faced tough prosecutions and stiff penalties in recent years.

As a lesson, earlier this year, a former felon was sent back to jail for voting illegally while on supervised release from prison. “This case underscores the importance that Texans place on the institution of voting, and the hallowed principle that every citizen’s vote must count. We will hold those accountable who falsely claim eligibility and purposely subvert the election process in Texas,” Paxton said in a statement celebrating the ruling.