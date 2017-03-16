INDICTMENT:

‘Nigeria’s EFCC Chairman MAGU Grossly CORRUPT, Cannot FIGHT CORRUPTION, FAILED INTEGRITY TEST’-Folashade Bello, Director General Department of State Security Service

*Parleys Corrupt Nigerian Businessmen to Curry Favor

*LEAKS on-going Criminal Secrets to Fraudulent Nigerians under Investigation

*Flies EASYJET Plane owned by Mohammed, Relates with Nnamdi Okonkwo FIDELITY BANK MD being investigated for funds stolen by Diezani Alison-Madueke

* On Board Emirates Airlines’ 1st Class air travels June 24, 2016 to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj at a whooping sum of N2.9Million

*Uses Police Orderlies to acquire Several Landed Properties

* “DSS is JEALOUS of My Rising Career, Why Different Reports on Me”-MAGU

*PLUS Why SENATE Rejects HIM as INCOMPETENT

BY SEGUN OLOYEDE/DEPUTY CRIME EDITOR, ABUJA

IBRAHIM MAGU, Nigeria’s anti-graft Czar, is presently under fire. His hidden financial impropriety in various activities traceable to financial reckless, flagrant violation of due process in Overseas travels, using police aides as fronts to acquire huge expanse of landed properties across the nation; and his leaking of on-going criminal investigation by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to fraudulent business partners under investigation by same anti-graft agency.

Exposing Magu’s attrocities, Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS led by its Director General, Folashade Bello in a secret memo addressed to Acting Clerk, Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 3rd October 2016 titled: Re-Request for Security Vetting indicted him and nailed his future in public offices.

This letter reveals that all nominees for Board of EFCC including: Ndasule Moses, Dr. Lawan Mamman, Najib Imam and Adeleke Adebayo Rafiu had been cleared, except Magu who is seeing to be living an ostentacious lifestyle beyond his capacity.

The letter reads: “Investigations show that Acting EFCC Chairman regularly embarks on official and private trips through a private carrier, Easyjet, owned by Mohammed. In one of such trips, Magu flew to Maiduguri, alongside Mohammed and the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo who was being investigated by the commission over complicity in funds allegedly stolen by the immediate past minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“EFCC has far maintained a high profile lifestyle. This is exemplified by his preference for 1st Class air travels. On 24th June 2016, he flew Emirates Airlines’ 1st Class to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser Hajj at the cost of N2, 990, 196.00. This is inspite of directive to all public servants to fly economy class.”

Also, the Nigerian Senate totally rejects the nomination of acting chairman of EFCC as the right man for the full-time job.The Senate’s decision to reject Magu followed a report from the Department of State Services (DSS) which again disqualified the EFCC chief based on his failure of an integrity test by the secret police.The acting EFCC boss looked to be doing well during his screening for the position at the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, March 15 when Senator Dino Melaye revealed that the upper house of legislature had received a letter saying Magu was not qualified for the job because he failed integrity test by the secret police.

Corroborating this view further, Melaye said two reports from the DSS were released 24 hours ago on Magu which all indicted him. Melaye quoting Paragraph 14 of the DSS letter on Magu he said: “In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government.”

EFCC Chairman Reacts

In his reaction, Magu believes DSS is jealous of his rising career, “DSS saying that the organisation had shown it had a problem when it released two different reports on him to the Senate late last year. What do you say about credibility of that agency?”

The Clerk of the House however denied that Senate received two letters from the DSS. Melaye states that what was received was a letter on October 3, 2016. The Senate, he said, requested that the DSS re-confirm its integrity report on Magu. This was what was received on Wednesday and to which Melaye referred during questioning of Magu.

As it is, some Nigerians strongly believe Magu is exploiting and making fortunes from several foreign currencies seized as exhibits from suspects’ fund or proceeds from jailed criminals in the custody of the anti-graft agency as he thinks he is above board and live like ‘king.’

Some others think Magu has become their greatest nightmare, so difficult to control. As such, everything should be done to cut him to size and limit his dominance on corruption fight in Nigeria.