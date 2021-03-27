INJUSTICE & WICKEDNESS!

Nigerian Controversial Businessman, PRINCE OBIEZE NESTOR dies in Dubai Police custody…arrested, crudely tutored for displaying wads of hard currencies on social media without court appearance

* Notoriously known dollar-flashy oil and gas man showcases exotic cars on Instagram, Facebook

* Deceased denied access to family, lawyer even after protesting arrest

* “Nestor was arrested by the C.I.D. Dubai and tortured during interrogation. He died in police custody and his body has been deposited in the mortuary”-Leaked report

* Nigeria Consulate in United Arab Emirates shows no concern, embassy staff gives no response after dialing them at +971586935266

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief& RAHMAN LUKMAN, Reporter, Dubai

THE death of a controversial Nigerian businessman, Prince Obieze Nestor, owner of oil and gas firm in United Arab Emirates, UAE, under the over of darkness in a shrouded circumstance that led to the death of this Nigerian with a leaked document sighted by our reporters showing the inhuman and crude torture allegedly embarked upon by Dubai police in silencing the deceased at all cost after denying him his lawyer and girlfriend.

Nestor died in police custody in Dubai, following his arrest for allegedly displaying hard currencies online. This Nigerian believed to be into oil and gas business is notorious for flaunting flashy pictures of himself on Instagram where he freely displays his exotic cars. He was said to have been arrested on the 12th of January, 2021, for displaying wads of cash on his Instagram page.

Leaked report sighted by our reporter showed that after his arrest, Nestor was denied access to his family and lawyer. The leaked report corroborated by an eye report said: “After Nestor posted the video, the police stormed his house and arrested him. They didn’t allow anyone to visit him, not even his lawyer or his girlfriend had access to him.

“Nestor was arrested by the C.I.D. Dubai and was tortured during interrogation. He died in police custody and he has been deposited in the mortuary.” while the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs are yet to react to the development, it is expected that a statement will be put out soon.

Worse still, our reporters tried to reach out to Nigeria Consulate in United Arab Emirates at +971586935266 but got no reply as embassy staff gives no response on this matter.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

