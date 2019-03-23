INSIDE NAIROBI:

25 year old NIGERIAN Woman, PRINCESS OKOYE arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for Hiding Cocaine in Milk, Stomach to avert detection…Picked up as she prepared to board a flight destined for Italy

* Found to be carrying 77 Pellets of suspected narcotics, later emit 15 pellets swallowed

BY TITUS IKEPVA/CRIME CORRESPONDENT, NAIROBI

A 25 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN WOMAN, PRINCESS OKOYE, has been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi on Sunday on suspicion of trafficking in Cocaine. She was intercepted as she prepared to board a flight destined for Italy.

According to Police, the woman had concealed the drugs in plastic bottles containing milk and hid others in her stomach after she had swallowed the drug. The woman was carrying 77 Pellets of suspected narcotics and later emitted an additional 15 pellets which she had swallowed.

She remains under observation as investigations continue. Her arrest comes just months after three foreigners on transit to China and India were arrested at JKIA in November on suspicion of trafficking in narcotics.

The police said one of the foreigners, a Tanzanian national, identified as Msafiri Musa, had concealed pellets of an undisclosed type of drug in his rectum to avoid detection.

Police added that the Tanzanian drug trafficker also emitted 69 Pellets which he had swallowed.