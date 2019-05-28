INSPIRATIONAL:

28 year old Anambra State Girl, EMELIFE STELLA CHINELO wins Overall Student of the Year Award in University of Mysore, India…received 20 gold medals and 5 cash honors

*Emerges Golden Girl of college, topped Msc. Chemistry class graduates

*Had highest award ever in post-graduation studies during the varsity’s 99th convocation

*Earlier named Best Graduating BSc. (applied chemistry) student at Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Nigeria

BY ANGUL LERAN/EDUCATION CORRESPONDENT, INDIA

EMELIFE STELLA CHINELO, 28 year old Nigerian girl has proven that hardworks, dedication and determination pays off eventually. She has just made history at the University of Mysore, UoM, where she emerged the ‘Golden Girl’, won 20 gold medals and 5 cash awards for her remarkable feat in Masters Degree Chemistry course.

Chinelo had returned to her country only recently after learning that she has topped the University of Mysore in MSc Chemistry. But, she had no inkling about emerging as a ‘golden’ girl, which she came to know only a few weeks later.

Recently, Chinelo received 20 gold medals and five cash prizes, the highest ever in post-graduation studies, during the varsity’s 99th convocation. An elated Chinelo told reporters that it was the result of hardwork and perseverance. “I devoted most of my time towards studies. I was either in the classroom or library. The reason why I chose India, especially the UoM, for higher studies is because of its scope for academic excellence,” she said.

Moreover, she is so good at Chemistry that she also topped Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Nigeria, where she studied BSc (applied chemistry).A native of Anabra state in the eastern part of the African country, Chinelo wants to make a career in teaching in any part of the world. However, for the time being, she has landed a job as a teacher in her country. Her mother is also a teacher, while her father is a businessman.