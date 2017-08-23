INSPIRATIONAL ABROAD:

Nigerian-AMERICAN, AL-FAROUQ AJIEDE AMINU is Reigning United States Professional Basketball Player…Signs $30million Contract with Portland Trail Blazers

*Earlier played for Team Africa at the 2015 NBA Africa exhibition game

*Selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2010 NBA draft with eighth overall pick

*Recorded 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in an 87–99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on April 17, 2013

*Won with the D’Tigers of Nigeria the 2015 FIBA Africa Championship (AfroBasket) in Tunisia by defeating Angola 74–65

*Played in Los Angeles Clippers (2010–2011), New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2011–2014), Dallas Mavericks (2014–2015), Portland Trail Blazers (2015–present)

HE IS A 26 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN-AMERICAN born in Atlanta, Georgia happily married to Helina Tekeste. AL-FAOUQ AJIEDE AMINU is making Nigeria proud daily in United States especially in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is regarded as the reigning United States professional basketball player due to his profound skills in basketball and scandal-free lifestyle. Just two years ago, he signed a whooping $30million contract with Portland Trail Blazers, where he is still glowing daily. The Portland Trail Blazers, commonly known as the Blazers, are an American professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon. Blazers won NBA championships: 1977 with an Arena/Stadium in Moda Center, parades Terry Stotts as Head coach. The basketball club is owned by Paul Allen

while the Mascots are Blaze the Trail Cat, Blaze.

Aminu is a highly respected professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), where he plays internationally with the Nigeria national basketball team earlier. Aminu was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2010 NBA draft with the eighth overall pick.

For his High school career, Aminu attended Norcross High School and was ranked as one of the top college recruits in the nation from the class of 2008. He was ranked #7 in the nation by Rivals.com and #13 by Scout.com.

Due to his professionalism, he got transferred to Norcross between his freshman and sophomore years from Wesleyan School but was ruled ineligible and had to play on Norcross’ JV team his sophomore year. In his junior year, Aminu and teammate Gani Lawal led Norcross to a 30–3 record and a #12 national seed. Aminu averaged 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in his junior year successfully led Norcross to back to back Georgia 5A state titles in 2007 and 2008. He averaged 23.1 points and 11.2 rebounds a game as a senior. Norcross finished 29–2 and ranked #6 in 2008. Aminu was a member of the 2008 McDonald’s All-American Team and played in the Jordan Brand Classic where he had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

For his College career, Aminu committed to Wake Forest in July 2007 and in November 2007 Aminu signed a Letter of Intent to play basketball at Wake Forest. He chose Wake Forest over Georgia Tech.

As a freshman during the 2008–09 season, he was a unanimous selection for the ACC All-Freshman Team. Aminu posted 10 double-doubles on the year, including five in conference action. He led all freshmen and ranked sixth in the ACC with 8.3 rebounds per game. Aminu was also second among all league rookies with 13.0 points per contest.

College statistics

Year Team GP GS MPG FG% 3P% FT% RPG APG SPG BPG PPG

2009–10 Wake Forest 31 30 31.3 .447 .273 .698 10.7 1.3 1.4 1.4 15.8

2008–09 Wake Forest 31 30 29.0 .516 .179 .671 8.2 1.5 1.0 1.2 12.9

Professional career-Los Angeles Clippers (2010–2011):

Aminu in 2014 as a Pelican was on April 1, 2010 hired an agent and declared for the 2010 NBA draft. He was selected with the eighth overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. In just his eighth game for the Clippers on November 9, 2010, he had a season-best game with 20 points (a career-high until March 31, 2016) and 8 rebounds against the New Orleans Hornets.

New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2011–2014):

On December 14, 2011, the Clippers traded Aminu, Chris Kaman, Eric Gordon and a 2012 first-round pick (previously acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves) to the New Orleans Hornets in exchange for Chris Paul and two future second-round picks. In the final game of the 2012–13 regular season on April 17, Aminu recorded 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in an 87–99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The next day, the Hornets changed their name to the Pelicans. On December 4, 2013 against the Dallas Mavericks once again, Aminu tied his career-best game with 16 points and 20 rebounds in a 97–100 loss.

Dallas Mavericks (2014–2015):

On July 29, 2014, Aminu signed with the Dallas Mavericks. On February 20, 2015, he had a season-best game with 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 111–100 win over the Houston Rockets.

Portland Trail Blazers (2015–present):

Due to his resounding success, Aminu on July 9, 2015 signed a four-year, $30 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. On August 1, 2015, he played for Team Africa at the 2015 NBA Africa exhibition game. He made his debut for the Trail Blazers in the team’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 28, recording 9 points and 8 rebounds in a 112–94 win.

On March 26, 2016, Aminu matched his career high with 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 108–105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He set a new career high five days later, scoring 28 points while hitting a career-high six three-pointers in a 116–109 win over the Boston Celtics. On April 6, he scored 27 points in a 120–115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, helping the Trail Blazers clinch a postseason berth.

The Trail Blazers finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44–38 record. In the first round of the playoffs, the Trail Blazers faced the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, and in a Game 4 win on April 25, Aminu recorded a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds, helping the team tie the series at 2–2. The Trail Blazers went on to win the series 4–2 and advanced to the second round where they faced the Golden State Warriors. In Game 3 of the series, Aminu recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Trail Blazers win 120–108, cutting the Warriors’ advantage in the series to 2–1. The Trail Blazers went on to lose the series to the Warriors in five games.

After starting in the Trail Blazers’ first eight games of the 2016–17 season, Aminu was ruled out for a number of weeks with a calf injury on November 11, 2016. He returned to action on December 5 after missing 13 games and had three points in 17 minutes against the Chicago Bulls. He later missed four games in mid-December with a sore back. On February 9, 2017, he scored a season-high 26 points in a 120–111 loss to the Boston Celtics.

International career:

Aminu represents the Nigerian national basketball team. He competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics. On August 30, 2015, Aminu with the D’Tigers of Nigeria won the 2015 FIBA Africa Championship (AfroBasket) in Tunisia by defeating Angola 74–65. He was also named in the All-Star Five of the 2015 Afrobasket.

Aminu’s parents are Aboubakar and Anjirlic Aminu. His brother, Alade Aminu, is also a professional basketball forward. Aminu practices Islam.

AWARDS: College

2009 Sporting News All-Freshman Team

2009 ACC All-Freshman Team (unanimous selection)

2009 Runner-up for ACC Freshman of the Year

2009 ACC Freshman of the Week (five separate selections)

High school

2008 Named the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Mr. Georgia Basketball

2008 Named to the first team all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2008 McDonald’s All American East Squad

2008 First-team Parade All-American

2008 Jordan Brand All-American Classic