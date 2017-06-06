INSPIRATIONAL:

Bayelsa born Nigerian, Perewari Pere Graduates With FIRST CLASS From American University…Reveals the SECRETS oh his Motivation

*Shines at 158th graduation ceremony of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

* Dogged by late Tuition Fees payment, Refused distraction, made a perfect straight A average in Computer Science and was the valedictorian at the event

* ‘LIFE has no limits. It is only you that can build your Future and create your Job. It is one thing to dream and another to achieve’-Perewari Pere

* American Library Record: ‘Nigeria’s first president Nnamdi Azikiwe also attended same Lincoln University’

GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HIS NAME IS PEREWARI VICTOR PERE. A highly intelligent, humble focused Igbedi born from Bayelsa state, Nigerian made Africa’s most populous black nation on earth proud by emerging a First Class graduate of the recently held 158th graduation ceremony of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, United States.

His educational accomplishment immediately made him an instant celebrity of some sort, as he became the cynosure of all eyes. Pere did not hold back the inspiration behind this rare feat, especially secrets that motivated him to read very well so as to become a highly respected personality globally.

Despite obvious financial challenge he faced as a result of late school fees payment, Pere had his eyes set for the ‘educational crown.’ Severally, he would remain awake, read into the wee hours of the morning, by ‘burning midnight candle.’

Pere reportedly made a perfect straight A average in Computer Science and was the valedictorian at the event on 12 May, but was dogged by problems of late fee payment during his studies. This did not allow the problem to derail his focus.

Pere used the platform to tell his classmates that he loved Lincoln and has learned that people create their own futures and jobs. His words: “Life as we know it has no limits. It is one thing to dream and another to achieve. Create your own future instead of waiting for it to unfold. I loved the Lincoln experience. Leave a legacy behind just like the ones you met, but even greater than that, discover yourself.”

To him, life will always presents opportunities even if they are as obscure as the chance to help someone else achieve their goals.

Regarding the highpoint of his career, Pere illustrated his point by using the life of Joseph by saying: ““One who knew where he would be, but had no idea what the process would look like. It was the life of a dreamer.”

In between his speech, he paused and asked other graduates to turn and look at all the people in the crowd, “There are people who have sacrificed beyond measure to make sure we are better than they are now. There are those whose dream is that you be something. That is enough motivation to continue on your dreams and to continue with the fire and passion for it.”

Meanwhile, more than 400 students graduated at the event where another Nigerian Olutoyin Olowookere, president of Student Government Association, introduced the Commencement speaker and one of two honorary degree recipients, Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., who is the president and chief executive officer of TIAA, a leading provider of retirement services in the academia.

Lincoln University was founded in 1854 as America’s first degree-granting Historically Black College and University, or HBCU. Originally chartered as Ashmun Institute, it was re-named Lincoln University in 1866 in honor of President Abraham Lincoln.

For the records, Nigeria’s first president Nnamdi Azikiwe also attended Lincoln University.

