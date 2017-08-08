INSPIRATIONAL:

BRITISH Born NIGERIAN Broadcaster, FEMI OKE is QUEEN of Aljazeera Television…Graduates from Birmingham University, had Bachelor’s degree in English literature and language, hosts ‘The Stream on Al Jazeera English’

*Started Journalism at 14 years as then Junior Reporter with UK’s First Talk Radio station London Broadcasting Company

*Earlier presents BBC’s flagship Educational Science Programme ‘Science In Action’

*Worked for GMTV, London Weekend Television, Men & Motors and Carlton Television

* Joined CNN in 1999, worked for NINE years as a former anchor for International’s World Weather service at the network’s global headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE IS A BRITISH TELEVISION PRESENTER. FEMI OKE is a pride to Nigeria and Africa in the European broadcasting world. She has had over 20 years of consistent blosoming career in the media. Her meticulous professionalism earned her the sobriquet ‘Queen of Aljazeera Televsion’, as she hosts ‘The Stream on Aljazeera English’, a hugely followed, educative program that teaches of life’s adventure.

This 51 year old Nigerian born in London, England to Nigerian parents of the Yoruba ethnic group, is a graduate of Birmingham University where she received a bachelor’s degree in English literature and language.

Femi, an investigative journalist began her career at age 14 working as a junior reporter for the United Kingdom’s first talk radio station London Broadcasting Company. In 1993, Femi worked for a cable station called Wire TV, this was pre-Janet Street Porter’s L!VE TV where she presented several shows for the station, including the popular Soap on the Wire on a Saturday afternoon, with soap opera expert Chris Stacey.

In the early 1990s, Femi presented the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC’s flagship educational science programme ‘Science In Action’ and was also a presenter of Top of the Pops. She has also worked for GMTV, London Weekend Television, Men & Motors and Carlton Television being a former anchor for Cabes New Network, CNN International’s World Weather service at the network’s global headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Femi presented weather segments for the programs ‘Your World Today’ and ‘World News’. Also, she regularly hosted ‘Inside Africa’, now fronted by Errol Barnett, a programme that looks into the economic, social and cultural affairs and trends in Africa. She joined CNN in 1999, and worked there until 2008. She used to appear as a daily newscaster, contributor and interviewer on Public Radio International/WNYC’s morning public radio news program, The Takeaway.

For the records, Femi presently hosts ‘The Stream on Al Jazeera English’. She has accepted an invitation to teach on behalf of the World Meteorological Organization in Buenos Aires, Argentina, also conducted guest lectures for the University of Liberia and Emory University in Atlanta. She had been a guest speaker at the United Nations, addressing the World Food Programme in Rome, Italy.