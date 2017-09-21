INSPIRATIONAL from BRAIN & BEAUTY:

BY ANGELA OKHALBU/FASHION REPORTER, ENUGU

SHE IS A CHILD OF DESTINY. She is beautiful and very intelligent. At a tender age when many of her mates her busy carried away with youthful exuberance, Ugoji Catherinemary Nneamaka, a native of Anambra state had NINE A-ONE in her high school in distinction. To cap it all up, she has graduated in Computer Science in First Class honours, after which she emerged the Overall Best Graduating Student in her faculty at University of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu for the 2016/17 set of graduating students.

Nneamaka, the reigning queen representing Miss Coal City Nigeria had a FIRST CLASS degree from Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu state following her graduation from the institution.‎ The Computer Science graduate also emerged the overall BEST GRADUATING STUDENT in her Faculty.

Our correspondent gathered that this intelligent beauty queen has been on top of her academic game from her formative years where she attended Rose Bethel Primary school, Anambra State. She topped her class and proceeded to‎ Loretto Special Science school, Adazi-Nnukwu, Anambra State where she shone as star been one of the best students from her secondary school: Loretto Special Science school, Adazi-Nnukwu, Anambra had NINE A-ONE (Distinction).

Nneamaka whose ambition is to be a software Engineer got into the pageantry by chance. By destiny, she emerged ‘Queen’ of her University, age 17 in 2014. The hardworking lady went ahead to win the Miss Coal City Nigeria Beauty Pageant in 2015 at age 18, becoming the reigning MISS COAL CITY NIGERIA till date.

Her hobbies include reading novels, singing, and dancing. She had Carried out charity projects in the old people’s home at Awkunanaw, Enugu State and educational projects for University students in Enugu State.‎

Addressing a cross sections of youth at her graduation ceremony she said: “Always stay true to yourself, be determined and never loose focus. I am forever grateful to God, my family, my friends and my fans. I am inviting you all to my convocation ceremony coming up on February. I love you all.”