INSPIRATIONAL IN AMERICA:

NIGERIA’S 7-Year-old Comedienne, EMMANUELLA SAMUEL starred in Hollywood DISNEY Project…Received YouTube Gold award, FreshYo Ambassador

*Appeared in Advert for Wikipedia, hosted Nickeledeon’s Nick Fest show

*Featured as one of the characters in a hugely successful comedy channel on YouTube, Mark Angel Comedy

*Awarded Best New Comedienne and Princess of Comedy at the Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards in Australia

*Mark Angel Comedy won Best Sub-Saharan Channel at the YouTube Awards in 2017

*Received Endorsement from Nigeria’s Senate President: “Your story is an inspiration. Come by the @NGRSenate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry”-Bukola Saraki

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

SHE IS FUNNY, LIVELY AND HAD NO DULL MOMENTS. WHILE STILL IN SCHOOL AT THE AGE OF SEVEN, SHE HAS COME ACROSS AS NIGERIA’S youngest Comedienne, since natural jokes come to her without her planning for it. EMMANUELLA SAMUEL is eventful, creative and very natural in her comedy which she invents newly daily. She will make you laugh off until you are tired. As a result of her outstanding talent in social media, Hollywood top producers from Disneyland in California were all over Nigeria to talk to her and management teams about the need for her to be in United States to feature prominently in Disney project whose contracts runs into few hundred thousands of dollars. She accepted the contract as urged by her management.

Emmanuella, accompanied by her manager, arrived California, and featured in the Disney project. Earlier, the famous Nigerian child comedian announced that she was to feature in a Walt Disney project.

This seven year old girl broke the news to her fans on her Instagram account, posting a picture of herself on set, where she starred as one of the characters in a hugely successful comedy channel on YouTube, Mark Angel Comedy.

Emmanuella, still working with Disney, had already received YouTube Gold award, made a FreshYo Ambassador, featured in an advert for Wikipedia and hosted Nickeledeon’s Nick Fest show. She also made Mark Angel Comedy the most subscribed YouTube channel in Nigeria. Certainly, she is blessed.

For the records, in 2016, Emmanuella was awarded the Best New Comedienne and Princess of Comedy at the Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards in Australia while Mark Angel Comedy won Best Sub-Saharan Channel at the YouTube Awards in 2017.

In a word of support, Nigeria’s Senate President endorsed her career through his tweet handle @bukolasaraki, where he said: “Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there. Your story is an inspiration. Come by the @NGRSenate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry.