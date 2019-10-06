INSPIRATIONAL:

Meet the first Nigerian Woman in Finland to bag Doctorate Degree in Pharmacognosy

…’I am happy my wife graduated from University of Helsinki in flying colors’, Tweets her husband, Chukwueke Chijioke

*Says ‘My wife is making Nigeria, Africa and black race proud in Europe’

BY JOHN CHUKWURA/EDUCATION CORRESPONDENT, FINLAND

IN A CELEBRATION OF JOY, AN ELATED NIGERIAN ENTERPRENEUR, CHUKWUEKE CHIJIOKE took to his twitter page on the social media to reflect on God’s abundant kindness to his family, as he said his wife has written Nigerian name in gold after she successfully studied and graduated from University of Helsinki where she obtained PhD in Pharmacognosy to become the first Nigerian woman who had such a rare feat.

Not willing to hide his elation, Chijioke on Twitter expressed excitement at the most recent achievement of his wife. Today, she has become the first Nigerian to bag a PhD degree in Pharmacognosy at the University of Helsinki, Finland.

The excited Chijioke shared this news of her academic success on his Twitter page. He praised her and shared a photo of the young lady being honoured by those at the university. Nigerians have reacted to the post in several ways. More than anything, they have congratulated Chijioke’s wife for making Nigeria proud.

His words: “My wife is making Nigeria, Africa and black race proud in Europe as she has become the first Nigerian Woman in Finland to bag Doctorate Degree in Pharmacognosy.”