NIGERIAN Born Plateau State Native DEBORAH AJAKAIYE Still First Female Physics Professor in AFRICA…Becomes First Black African named Fellow of the Geological Society of London

*Studied Physics in University of Ibadan, Created First Gravity map of Nigeria

*Received Master’s degree at the University of Birmingham in England, and had her Ph.D. in Geophysics from Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria

*Served as former Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Jos, later as Dean of Natural Sciences

*Remains First Nigerian Woman to win Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society Award

*Retires, Devote time to a Nigeria-based charity, CCWA founded in 1991

*PLUS How geovisualization has been used to locate both mineral deposits and groundwater in Nigeria

SHE REMAINS THE GLORY OF NIGERIA, even after retirement in the academic society. DEBORAH AJAKAIYE, a renowned Professor of Physics has made Africa’s most populous black nation on earth very proud in her enviable academic accomplishments. Till date, she still remains the first female physics professor in Africa to have attained this great heights.

Deborah was born in 1940 in the city of Jos, the capital of Plateau State. She remains a famous Nigerian geophysicist been the first female physics professor in Africa whose work in geophysics has played an important role in mining in Nigeria.

Inspite of been the fifth of sixth children, her parents believed in equal education of the sexes and distributed household chores among both the male and female children. In 1962 she graduated from the University of Ibadan with a degree in physics. She received a Master’s degree at the University of Birmingham in England, and in 1970 received her Ph.D. in geophysics from Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria. Though interested initially in mathematics, Ajakaiye reportedly says she chose to pursue geophysics because she believed it could help her country.

Even after retirement, Deborah is still been remembered as the first female professor of physics in Africa in 1980. For the records, she has taught at Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Jos, where she served as the Dean of Natural Sciences at the latter.

Her work with geovisualization has been used to locate both mineral deposits and groundwater in Nigeria. She has also created a gravity map of Nigeria, working with several of her female students. Ajakaiye stated that many male scientists had changed their perception of women scientists after interacting with her and her students. After retirement she devoted her time to a Nigeria-based charity, CCWA, which she had founded in 1991.

For her achievements, Deborah has been recognized for both her scientific advancements and her aid to the nation of Nigeria. The Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society honored her for her work, making her the first woman to receive the award. She was also the first black African to be named a fellow of the Geological Society of London.