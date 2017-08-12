INSPIRATIONAL:

NIGERIAN-British Multiple GRAMMY AWARD Winner, HENRY OLUSEGUN ADEOLA SAMUEL (SEAL) Net Worth is $35 Millions …Sells over 20 Million Records worldwide

*Shines as a Music Coach on ‘The VOICE Australia’ on separate occasions

* Celebrated WINNER: Three Brit Awards, Best British Male in 1992 and MTV Video Music Award

*Had First Break with S’Express sharing vocals on UK top 10 hit ‘Superfly Guy’ where he featured in the music video

* Greatest Music Hit ‘Kiss from a ROSE’ still attracts huge royalty

*Received British Academy’s Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically

*Performed in Red Hot Organization’s Music Album that featured George Michael, Madonna, others, to raise money and awareness in support of AIDS epidemic, Donates all proceeds to AIDS charities

*Born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, to a Nigerian mother, Adebisi Ogundeji, and a Brazilian father, Francis Samuel

HE’S ONE OF NIGERIA’S MUSIC ICONS, making Africa’s most populous black nation on earth to be more popular, respected in the eyes of International Community. Through the vehicle of music, HENRY OLUSEGUN ADEOLA SAMUEL, otherwise called ‘Seal,’ has proven that Nigeria can be rebranded globally. Latest report indicate that Seal’s Net Worth as at 2017 is estimated at $35Million, having sold over 20million records all over the world.

Seal’s major source of income is his singing career. His maiden album “Seal” was triumphant and estimated earnings from his album was near about $2,205,000. In 1994, his album “Seal II” earning was estimated to be $4,380,000 and from “Seal IV” he earned $560,000. Apart from that he has given many successful hits in music industry. In 2004, his album “Best 1991-2004” sales record estimated to be $667,500 and he earned $190,000 from his album “System” in 2007. His diamond certified album “Soul” earned near about $2,375,000. In 2015, his album 7, which is also gold certified by SNEP sales record estimated to be $50,000

This 54 year old R&B, funk musician was a coach on ‘The Voice Australia’ in 2012 and 2013, and returned to Australia to work as a coach in 2017. Known for his international hits, including “Kiss from a Rose”, which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film Batman Forever.

Seal has won multiple awards throughout his career, including: three Brit Awards, Best British Male in 1992, as well as four Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. As a songwriter, he received the British Academy’s Ivor Novello Award, for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, in consecutive years for “Killer” (1990) and “Crazy” (1991).

This creative musician born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, to a Nigerian mother, Adebisi Ogundeji, and a Brazilian father, Francis Samuel was raised by a foster family in Westminster, London. He received a two-year diploma in architecture and worked various jobs in the London area. Seal’s first and middle names are in the Yoruba language.

For the records, Seals’ music career began in the 1980s. There he spent a short time singing in local clubs and bars. In 1987 he joined Push, a British funk band and toured with them in Japan. In Thailand, he joined a blues band for a while before separating from the group and journeying throughout India on his own. He returned to England, sleeping on the couch of friend Julian Bunster, then a model. He sometimes asked him “do I sing well?” to which he often received the response that he sang better than most current artists. His first break came with S’Express sharing vocals with their United Kingdom, UK top 10 hit, ‘Superfly Guy’ where he appeared in the music video. After then, he met the producer Adamski and was given the lyrics of the song ‘Killer’, which was a huge hit in 1990 and catapulted his career.

Naija Standard investigation showed that Seal first came to public attention as vocalist on the Adamski single ‘Killer’ in 1990. The single eventually reached number one in the UK. Seal subsequently signed to ZTT Records and released his self-titled début album (produced by Trevor Horn) in 1991. Two versions of the album are known to be in circulation: the original “premix” version and a second, more common version with an updated mix. This is attributed to the demand for a produced single rushing the final album and as Seal puts it, his and producer Horn’s “inability to let go”.

Through his exceptional music performance, Seal was positively received by critics. The singles: “Crazy”, “Future Love Paradise” and his own rendition of “Killer” performed well on the charts. In particular, “Crazy” became an international hit in 1991, reaching number two in the UK Singles Chart and number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Seal stole the show at the 1992 Brit Awards held at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, with the first hat-trick of wins in the history of the event. He won in three categories: Best British Male, Best British Video (Killer) and Best British Album (Seal).

In 1992, Seal appeared on the Red Hot Organization’s compilation CD Red Hot + Dance, contributing an exclusive track “Crazy (If I Was Trev Mix)”. The album, featuring George Michael and Madonna among others, raised money and awareness in support of the AIDS epidemic by donating all proceeds to AIDS charities.

Two years later, after regrouping with Trevor Horn, Seal’s second album, self-titled, was released same year (1994). It was a huge success. The album featured the singles “Prayer for the Dying” and “Newborn Friend”, which later received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. “Prayer for the Dying” became a minor pop hit in the US, peaking at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. A third single, “Kiss from a Rose”, performed modestly when released but was later featured to much wider popularity when it was remixed for the soundtrack to ‘Batman Forever’. “Kiss from a Rose” won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1996, becoming Seal’s best performing single on the US market (it topped the Billboard Hot 100 in late August 1995) and hit number four in the UK.

In 1998 Seal released ‘Human Being’ music heat. The album was the product of a turbulent time in his life, including a split and later reconciliation with producer Horn as well as Seal’s parting with ZTT Records and his signing with Warner Bros. Records in 1997. The record was panned upon its release. The album received Gold record certification by the RIAA just two months after its release date. The album provided three singles, “Human Beings”, “Latest Craze”, and “Lost My Faith”.

Due to the success of his music in 2001, fans awaited the arrival of a new album, announced as ‘Togetherland’. After a protracted post-production period the album was cancelled. The official word was that Seal simply did not think it made the grade, although this conflicts with other reports, said the album was turned down by the label because producers felt the album would not be commercially successful. Even so, one single was released from the album. “This Could Be Heaven” was released in the US and featured on ‘The Family Man’ soundtrack.

On December 2006, Seal indicated that he had plans to excerpt cuts from ‘Togetherland’ and make them available for streaming download. Meanwhile, Seal co-wrote and provided vocals for the hit single “My Vision” from Jakatta in 2002. He also recorded a successful duet with the French singer Mylène Farmer called “Les Mots” during that same period. Also in 2002, Seal lent his vocals to the song “You Are My Kind”, the fourth track on Santana’s album Shaman.

A year after in 2003, Seal released his fourth album, which was again self-titled, except for Australia, where it was released under the title ‘Seal IV’. Although it never achieved the sales figures of either of his first two albums, this release brought him back into the public eye in the United States and continental Europe. Singles from the album included “Waiting For You,” “Get It Together,” and “Love’s Divine;” this last was released in 2004 and was a big hit in several European countries.

Seal made a collection of his Greatest hits album titled: Best 1991–2004 released same year in 2004, including a cover of the Bacharach / David classic “Walk On By” and a cover of Echo & the Bunnymen’s song “Lips Like Sugar”. An edition of the album was available which included an extra CD with acoustic versions of some of Seal’s hits.

Same 2004, Sela had LIVE concerts at the Olympia Theatre in Paris, France. The 6 July 2004 show was recorded and released about one year after as a CD/DVD package, simply titled ‘Live in Paris’.

In June 2005, Seal recorded a special concert which was subsequently released in 2006, entitled ‘One Night To Remember’, as CD/DVD combination. The DVD includes a special “the making of” documentary in addition to the live performance. It was recorded in a historic steel mill, the Altes Kesselhaus (“old boiler house”), in Düsseldorf, Germany, this performance includes a special version of Brahms’ Lullaby which Seal sings in German and then in English for the exclusive audience. Unlike earlier recordings in which Seal is accompanied by his band, a full orchestra and choir of 52 musicians accompanies the singer.

Seal released ‘System’ in the UK on 12 November 2007 and in the US on 13 November 2007. He described the album as more dance-oriented, apparently a return to the roots of his first album. On the track titled “Wedding Day”, Seal sings a duet with his then wife, model Heidi Klum. The album’s first single, “Amazing”, was released on 25 September 2007, and was nominated for the “Best Male Pop Vocal Performance” Grammy at the 2007 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

Seal performed “Amazing” and The Beatles’ “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” at the 2007 Royal Variety Performance. Also, he performed “Amazing” at the 2007 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in December, as well as the duet “Wedding Day” with his wife. Other performers at the 2007 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show include the Spice Girls and will.i.am of The Black Eyed Peas. He appeared on the American Idol Season 7 Finale, singing with third-place contestant Syesha Mercado.

Seal’s sixth studio album ‘Soul’ was released on 3 November 2008 internationally and on 11 November 2008 in the US. This special album contains eleven soul classics produced by David Foster. The first single was a cover of Sam Cooke’s song “A Change Is Gonna Come.”On 14 March 2009, Seal performed a song from the album and coached the participants on the “Top 9-Show” of the sixth season of the German TV show Deutschland sucht den Superstar (German Idol).

On December 4, 2009, Hits, a compilation album was released. It contains two new tracks, “I Am Your Man” and “Thank You”. Seal’s seventh studio album, ‘Seal 6: Commitment’ was released on 20 September 2010 internationally and 28 September 2010 in the US. The first single “Secret” was released 10 August 2010 on iTunes in the US and in the UK on 13 September 2010. This album was said to be inspired by his wife, Heidi. On 7 November 2011, Seal released his second cover album of classic soul songs, Soul 2 through Reprise Records.

Seal soon after began work on a new album, initially entitled ‘Let Yourself,’ produced again by Horn. In February 2015, Horn said the album was nearly finished. Seal later re-signed it to ‘Perfect Songs’ and had a two-week writing period in Horn’s Los Angeles studio booked for October 2012. Stewart Copeland (formerly of The Police) said that month on his Twitter feed that Horn and Crème were working with Seal on a project.

Without doubt, Seal has given some greatest hits to music industry and become internationally successful singer. Seal’s single “killer” turns out to be a huge hit in UK and sold more than 400,000 copies in UK. His single was also awarded by the “British Phonographic Industry” with Gold certification and ranked at number #1 position in UK. His second album “Seal II” earned him a countless awards and nominations. His album gathered the number four position on Billboard Hot 100 in 1995. His fifth album “Seal: Best 1991-2004”, which consists hit number of Seal was released in 1994. It was gold certified by IFPI Austria, Pro-Musica Brazil, and RMNZ. In addition, Seal has won many awards for his super hit singles and albums.

Seal has grabbed many awards and nominations for his expressive and incredible songs. He was nominated eight times for the prestigious awards. He has won three “Brit Awards” in the category of Best Album, Best Video, and best Male Solo Artist. In 1996, he won three “Grammy Awards” for his internationally hit single Kiss from a Rose. Seal has also bagged “MTV Movie Awards” and “BMI Films and TV Awards”.

Seal is a successful person as well as great human being also. He has also supported many charities and foundations. He is praised and loved by all artists in music industry. Seal is a great inspiration for young singers and he always supports independent musician careers.

Although there have been rumors as to the cause of the scars on Seal’s face, they are the result of a type of lupus called discoid lupus erythematosus, which affects the skin and leaves large scars. Seal’s brother, Jeymes Samuel, better known as ‘The Bullitts’, is also an accomplished singer-songwriter.

On his relationship, Seal first began dating German model Heidi Klum in February 2004, shortly after she announced her pregnancy and end of relationship with Italian Formula One team manager Flavio Briatore. Seal proposed to Klum on 23 December 2004 in a quinzee he had built on a glacier in Whistler, British Columbia. On 10 May 2005, the couple married on a beach in Mexico near Seal’s home on Costa Careyes.

Every year during their marriage, Seal and Klum renewed their vows on their anniversary with close friends and family. About these renewals, Seal said in 2010: “Each year, Heidi and I get remarried. It’s a great party, but for about an hour, we go off on our own down to a private beach. We sit there with the kids and read vows to each other as the sun sets. It’s a very special moment to us.” In November 2009, Klum officially adopted Seal’s surname and became legally known as Heidi Samuel.

On 11 June 2009, Seal, on tour with his new album ‘Soul’, revealed: “It is nice to be in newspapers and magazines for something other than my marriage”. He said his marriage to Klum may take away the attention, but does not detract from what he loves doing: making music. In February 2011, Klum praised Seal for his good parenting skills.

Klum reportedy said: “When I first met Seal he had a kindness and compassion that was so sincere I knew he’d be a good father…But it wasn’t until Leni was born and we had our three other children that I grasped what a great dad he is…He has infinite amounts of love and patience for our kids…He puts me and the children first.” Klum also remarked how lucky she was to have a husband like Seal.

Klum gave birth to Briatore’s daughter, Helene “Leni” Boshoven Klum on 5 May 2004 in New York City with Seal at her side. According to Klum, Briatore is not involved in Leni’s life, and Klum has stated emphatically that “Seal is Leni’s father”. Seal is her only father figure and he has praised Briatore for keeping his distance and not disrupting Leni’s life.

In late 2009 Seal officially adopted Leni, and her last name was changed to Samuel. The couple have three other children: sons Henry Günther Adeola Dashtu Samuel (born 12 September 2005), Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (born 22 November 2006) and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel (born 9 October 2009). On 22 January 2012, Seal and Klum announced that they were separating after nearly seven years of marriage. Klum filed for divorce from Seal on April 6, 2014, but they remain close friends. She also requested that her name be restored to her birth name of Heidi Klum. In 2015 Seal began dating model Erica Packer. In August 2015, she was reported to be pregnant.

On Charity WORK, precisely in April 1992, Seal performed with the surviving members of the rock band Queen at ‘The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert’ held at Wembley Stadium. Seal performed on his own singing the 1986 hit “Who Wants to Live Forever” and joined the rest of the acts for the all star finale singing “We Are The Champions.”

In 10 March 2012, Seal shared the stage with Kanye West, Soul Rebels Brass Band and Snoop Dogg at Brad Pitt’s Night to Make It Right Foundation New Orleans after-party, hosted by comedian Aziz Ansari. The charity event, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, raised money to build homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina.