INSPIRATIONAL:

NIGERIAN Lady, IHILESEN OPEYEMI EHIMIAGHE Bags FIRST CLASS Law Degree in University of Lancaster…Celebrated as ‘Overall Best Student with Honor in Faculty’

*Overcome Obstacles of losing Father earlier, Loses Mother as Orphan in Final Year

* Worked THREE Shifts of JOBS in United Kingdom to make ends meet

* Received Support from Friends and Family all through school

* “I had my eyes on bagging a First Class Law degree, even after I lose my father and mother”-Ehimiaghe

BY TIM ROBERT/REPORTER, Lancaster

SHE PASSED through alot of challenges in life, she remained undaunted, since she believes she will always make it her career. The vicissitudes of life could not hold her down. Ihilesen Opeyemi Ehimiaghe is a child of destiny, highly intelligent and very godly. She has just earned First Class Law Degree in University of Lancaster, United Kingdom.

In the early days of her college days in the University of Lancaster, she lost her father, and by her final year of study, her mother passed. Faced by those challenges, she remained very prayerful, focused and had her eyes set on bagging a First Class degree in Law which she eventually earned.

This Edo state born lady turned British worked three shifts to make ends meet and was also supported by friends and family who helped to see her through her course of study. She is being celebrated as ‘Overall Best Student in Faculty.’

Success did not come anyway easy for her as Ehimiaghe went through a lot before getting to where she is presently. Many are surprised that even after losing her father, few years earlier, she lost her mother again during her final year.

She reportedly said: “I have always believed that God is forever faithful. He never leaves people who are closer to him. I had my eyes on bagging a First Class Law degree, even after the loss of my father and mother. God never forgets his own.”