INSPIRATIONAL Success Story:

MEET Nigeria’s 24-year-old Youngest Attorney, Barrister ESTHER CHUKWUEMEKA called to Bar as Solicitor/Advocate of Supreme Court

…Finished High School when she was 13, gained admission to Abia State University two years after, denied registration been underage

*Studied Law in Indian University, emerges Best Graduating Law Student in Varsity history

*Compulsory attend Nigerian Law School class for Bar Part 1 program from Foreign University

*BY NDUKA AKAGANA/Special Education Correspondent, reporting from India

She is a true story of focus, determination, dedication irrespective of distractions around her just to accomplish her dream in life. Right from her childhood, this beautiful, well trained Barrister ESTHER CHUKWUEMEKA had her eyes on one thing, which was to become a lawyer. Indeed, dreams do come through if only we set our eyes on the prize. By her outstanding success in an Indian University, she has made Nigeria proud and serving as inspiration for teenagers around the world.

All over social media, Esther is regarded Nigeria’s youngest lawyer after she was called to Bar recently at the young age of 24. She is a brilliant young girl from Okigwe, having finished her Secondary School at the age of 15, passed her West African School Certificate Examination and got admission to study Political Science at Abia State University, ABSU, two years but the school denied her the admission citing that she was underage.

Her father picked up the challenge and sent her to an Indian University to study law. Five years after, Esther emerges as Best Graduating Law Student in her class in flying colors. She returned to Nigeria to attend Nigerian Law School for her Bar Part 1 program which is compulsory for all students from foreign university.

Upon her successful passing of Bar part one program, she successfully wrote her Bar Final examination. Now, she has been called to Bar as Solicitor and Advocate of Supreme Court of Nigeria.

