INSPIRING ABROAD:

‘I Am a Ghanaian KING, A Full Time Mechanic in Germany’-King Togbe Ngoryifia Céphas Kosi Bansah, a Millionaire Entrepreneur

…Helping to govern more than TWO million Ghanaian and Togolese people

*Spends most of his time in oily overalls fixing cars

* Grew up in Ghana, Moved to Germany in 1970 before been appointed King

* His kingdom covers Gbi in Eastern Ghana on the border of Togo consisting of 300,000 Ewe people

*Uses SKYPE to govern his people, still visits Ghana up to eight times per year

* PLUS How famous German photographer Christina Czybik captured fascinating lifestyle of this King

BY NOEL IMADE/REPORTER, GERMANY & KOFI ADEL, STAFF WRITER, ACCRA, GHANA

AT 67 Years, he looks very fulfilled, happy and excited daily being a royal King of Ghanaian heritage as refelcted from his rich family heritage/blood lineage, and a full time car mechanic in Germany. King Togbe Ngoryifia Céphas Kosi Bansah, a Millionaire Entrepreneur, yet humble leader who lives a scandal-free life has brought honor, glory and positive attention to Africa through his exemplary lifestyle in Europe.

This royal monarch is the African king who leads two very contrasting lives – as a part-time monarch and a full-time mechanic, often dressed in all his royal finery, Céphas helps to govern more than two million Ghanaian and Togolese people.

But despite being regarded as a ‘superior and spiritual chief of Ewe people’ in Togo, he also works full-time mechanic in Germany – governing his people through Skype. Though he enjoys guiding the people of his African community through Skype, still spends most of his time in oily overalls fixing cars.

On his relocation Overseas, Céphas grew up in Ghana, but moved to Germany in 1970 before he was appointed King. Historically, his kingdom consists of Gbi in Eastern Ghana on the border of Togo, consists of 300,000 Ewe people.

He reportedly moved to Germany originally when his grandfather, the then King, encouraged him to train there as a mechanic. After finishing his studies and gaining full citizenship, he settled and set up his own garage in Ludwigshafen.

Céphas continued living a peaceful life until 1987 – when he received a Fax which would change his life forever. His grandfather, the King of Hohoe, had died and Bansah’s father and eldest brother were deemed unfit to rule because they were left-handed, which the Ewe people considered to be ‘unclean’.

This meant that Céphas was his grandfather’s successor, and the new king.

Céphas now lives in Ludwigshafen with his wife Gabriele Bansah, 57 and his two children Carlo and Katharina, continuing his job as a mechanic and his role as King. To ensure he is on same page with the people in his Kingdom in Africa uses Skype to govern his people and still visits Ghana up to eight times per year.

Accordingly, in his role as king he also works on a number of aid projects including building schools and is currently raising money to build a women’s prison. To fund his aid projects, Céphas also sells his own beer, called Akosombo – even though he never drinks alcohol himself.

German photographer Christina Czybik spent the day with the king at his home and managed to capture a fascinating insight into his life.

In the words of Christina: “The mix of cultures is an interesting one. Bansah told me that the people in Ghana are very religious. They are mostly Christian, but a lot are also Voodoo. But not in a bad way. King Bansah has a small Voodoo shrine in his living room with a small handmade sign that reads ‘Michael Schumacher shall recover soon and fast.

“He invited me to join his delegation to travel to Ghana this September. I’ve actually booked my flights.’ Even though Ghana has a democratic system now, the traditional kings still have an important function within the communities as carers of their people.”

Céphas is a pride to Africa, huge honor to African royalty and has proven that humility, consistency, honesty, hardwork and good virtues are truly rewarding.