INSPIRING FOR NIGERIAN YOUTHS!

25-year-old Nigerian first class Graduate from University of Nigeria, GODWIN NWANGELE Wins 2020 Rhodes Scholar-Elect for West Africa...joins 100 scholar-select to study at Oxford University

*Electrical and electronics engineering specialty passionate about solving problems with technology

*Defeats 2,783 applicants from around Africa

*earlier won many academic awards been best graduate student in UNN in 2017, overall best graduating student in engineering in Nigeria as recognised by the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities

BY ZAINAB AHMED/EDUCATION REPORTER, NSUKKA

GODWIN NWANGELE IS REGARDED AS A GENIUS WHILE IN SCHOOL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA. EVEN AFTER HIS GRADUATION, he has never stopped developing himself into various noble ideas on way to make Nigeria education the best in the Africa. Many were not surprised when he trounced 2,783 candidates from around Africa to win the prestigious 2020 Rhodes Scholar-Elect for West Africa.

25-year-old Nigerian graduate of electrical and electronics engineering at the University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka, won the 2020 Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa to become the second Nigerian and fourth person from the west part of the continent to win the prize. Though the prize was established in 1902 in the will of Cecil John Rhodes, it was relaunched in 2017, and has since been a huge support for brilliant post-graduates all around the world.

With the prize, the Nigerian will be joining 100 scholar-elects from around the world to begin studies at Oxford University come October 2020. Godwin Nwangele is passionate about solving problems with technology. The scholarship organization received a whopping amount of 2,783 applications from the region which was whittled down to a longlist of 121 of those who graduated with first class. Of those longlisted, only 25 applicants were able to make it to the pre-interview stage where further screening were done via phone or Skype. From the above number, 10 shortlisted candidates made it to the in-person interview where the brilliant Nigerian graduate emerged winner.

For the records, Godwin had won many academic awards in the past as he was the best graduate student from his university in 2017 and also the overall best graduating student in engineering in Nigeria as recognised by the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities. One of his enterprises, Greenage Technologies, has provided energy systems across different states of the federation.