‘I Will be the Next GOVERNOR of Anambra State’-Yul Edochie, Nigeria’s Famous Nollywood Superstar

…Defeats older politicians to win Democratic People’s Congress Primary Election

*Says: ‘It’s Time for Youths to Lead Nigeria into Economic Prosperity’

*Explains: ‘Elderly Politicians Need to Take Back Seat to allow us Reign’

*Vows: ‘I Will Bring Economic Prosperity, Development and Social Integration during my Tenure’

BY CHUKA ILEBEWO/STAFF REPORTER, ANAMBRA STATE

AGAINST all odds, Nigeria’s ace movie actor, YUL EDOCHIE has broken the record in Nigeria’s polity by trouncing older politicians from Anambra State who keenly contested with him in the just concluded free, fair gubernatorial election where he emerged Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) candidate in the Primary Election.

Not only did Yul emerged the governorship candidate of the (DPC) for the November 18, 2017 election in Anambra State, he obviously became the toast of the hundreds of Anambra people who openly hailed him as their ‘saviour.’

This young man, son of Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, the iconic ‘Things Fall Apart’ hero, won his party’s primary election held on Friday in Awka, the state capital on credibility, virtues, manifestos, integrity and vision for the people.

Yul is from Anambra North Senatorial Zone, the same zone from which the three heavyweight candidates – incumbent Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – also come from.

Millions of Nigerians in Diaspora were overjoyed when Yul broke the news on social media, saying: “And I won the party primaries today to become the flag bearer of the DPC. DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S CONGRESS.

“I give God Almighty all the glory. I thank everyone who made it possible. And to all who have placed their hopes and trust in me, I will not let you down.

“It’s time for the youths, time for the masses. We are taking the Government House of Anambra State come November 2017. We will run a government that will put the welfare of the masses first.Our Victory is the people’s Victory.”

Some aides close to Yul confides in our correspondent that this actor assured them before the primary election was conducted in these words: “: ‘It’s Time for Youths to Lead Nigeria into Economic Prosperity. Elderly Politicians Need to Take Back Seat to allow us Reign. I Will Bring Economic Prosperity, Development and Social Integration during my Tenure.”