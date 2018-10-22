INSPIRING IN AMERICA:

Nigeria born IGBO boy, EDIRIN OKOLOKO Appointed Judge in Snohomish County Superior Court…Washington State government applaud his legal accomplishments

*Bagged Bachelor of Law from the University of Benin in Nigeria

*Received law degree from the Seattle University School of Law

*Worked for 13 years as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney on homicide, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse cases

*Successfully prosecuted four murder trials

* “He will be an excellent addition to the bench in Snohomish County”- Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington State

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU FOREIGN CHIEF

TRULY, HARDWORK PAYS, SINCE IT ALWAYS HAVE ITS REWARD. The true story of this Nigerian is very inspiring. After spending 13 years in the legal arena of Washington state, his consistency has eventually paid off as an outstanding prosecutor. Washington State government has just appointed a Nigerian, EDIRIN OKOLOKO as a Judge.

Making this known, Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington State has appointed Okoloko to Snohomish County Superior Court. Okoloko has worked for the past 13 years in the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, where he is a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney working on homicide, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse cases.

He has also worked in the office’s violent crime, property crime, and District Court units, and he represents the office on the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team which investigates incidents of suspected excessive force by police officers.

Okoloko has successfully prosecuted four murder trials and has been recognised by his office for completing a high volume of jury trials. Before working as a prosecutor, Okoloko served as a judicial law clerk for former Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Michael Downes.

Inslee said: “Edirin has a clear dedication to the legal profession and a successful history of bringing justice to some of our state’s most vulnerable crime victims. He will be an excellent addition to the bench in Snohomish County.”

Okoloko, who bagged his Bachelor of Law from the University of Benin in Nigeria and received his law degree from the Seattle University School of Law. He will replace Judge George Bowden who is retiring.