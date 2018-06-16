INSPIRING IN AMERICA:

NIGERIAN Born OLUWADAMILOLA (DAMI) COKER wins FAA Flight Instructor of the YEAR in Arizona…Received award at the 44th annual Arizona Safety Awards Banquet

*Celebrated by America’s Aviation Safety Advisory Group and Scottsdale Flight Standards District Office, Eligible for regional and national recognition

*Awards Program: a cooperative effort for more than a dozen sponsoring organizations in the aviation industry

*Serves as a Check Instructor and Assistant Safety Program Manager for Embry-Riddle Flight Department

*His aspiration to becoming a pilot made him pursue his dream that eventually led him into Embry-Riddle academy where he completed his undergraduate degree in Aeronautical Science, as well as a graduate degree in Safety Science

* “This honor left me short of words. It means a lot to me knowing that my effort is setting an example for many and motivating a lot of potential pilots to never give up their dreams in life”-Coker

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TRUE, DREAMS DO COME THROUGH. There is a strong fate in believing in your aspirations, never trading it for anything else. Staying focus is the key-thing. DAMI COKER, a native of Nigerian born in Lagos, had always had a dream even as a teenager. Whenever he observed plane movement in Lagos sky, he would come outside his parents’ house and re-assure himself that someday, he will be one of the most renowned pilots the world will ever witness. He never let go of his desire to see his aspiration comes to reality. Today, Coker did not just beat other competitors in his pilot set, but emerged the overall winner and best pilot for the state of Arizona as certified by Federal Aviation Administration, (FAA).

In search of his dream, Coker left his siblings and parents back home in Nigeria some years ago and traveled legally to Arizona, United States, where he became a legal resident, having been issued an F1 Student Visa all the way from Nigeria from the outset.

He stayed focused on his academics, always remembering why he came to America, refused to be distracted, staying off scandals and holding unto the promises of God. At the end of the day, not only did success reward his hardwork, but locate him to become Embry-Riddle flight instructor.

Coker has been recognized by the FAA as Flight Instructor of the Year for the state of Arizona. Coker received the award at the 44th annual Arizona Safety Awards Banquet on January 20, as presented by the Aviation Safety Advisory Group (ASAG) and Scottsdale Flight Standards District Office (FSDO).

The Awards Program, a cooperative effort between more than a dozen sponsoring organizations from the aviation industry and the FAA, has recognized aviation professionals in the fields of flight instruction, aviation maintenance, avionics, and flight safety for their important contributions to the general aviation community for nearly 50 years.

Elated Coker in his remarks said: “This honor left me short of words. It means a lot to me knowing that my effort is setting an example for many and motivating a lot of potential pilots to never give up.”

As earlier stated, Coker has always wanted to be a pilot. The pursuit of his dream led him to Embry-Riddle where he completed his undergraduate degree in Aeronautical Science, as well as a graduate degree in Safety Science.

Coker has been flight instructing with Embry-Riddle since 2012 and has a total of 3,600 flight hours in both single- and multi-engine airplanes, including the Super Decathlon aerobatic airplane for upset recovery. He also serves as a Check Instructor and is the Assistant Safety Program Manager for the Embry-Riddle Flight Department.

Josh Donaldson, Assistant Chief Instructor described Coker in glowing terms: “There is a uniqueness to Dami in his light-hearted approach to working with students and peers that does not compromise the standard of training. His students and peers appreciate this. They enjoy working with him as a flight instructor, while also respecting his example and guidance.”

This award is also a testament to the role that Embry-Riddle staff provides in promoting aviation safety, education, and professionalism.

Coker adds: “What I enjoy most about flight instructing is seeing my students grow from little or no experience to demonstrating great mastery of an airplane. It’s a feeling of immeasurable accomplishment for me having the opportunity to impact them and being a part of their dream in becoming professional pilots — and even more fulfilling to see them excelling in various aviation sectors.”

In being recognized as the state award recipient, Coker will now be eligible for subsequent regional and national recognition.