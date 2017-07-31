INSPIRING IN AMERICA:

NIGERIAN Energy Genius, KESE LAWAL is Richest OIL Billionaire Magnate in HOUSTON…Heads Multi-billion dollar Conglomerate of companies, Owns six oil blocs in Kenya

*Appointed by Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations to the United States Trade Advisory Committee on Africa, Craft Trade Policies

*Active member of board of directors, shareholder in Unity National Bank, only federally insured, licensed African-American-owned bank in Texas

*Port Commissioner/1st Vice-Chairman on Port of Houston Authority Board

*He’s chief executive officer of CAMAC Holdings, Winner: USAfrica Business Person of the Year, USAfrica The Newspaper, 1997

*HAD Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Chemistry from Texas Southern University, MBA from Prairie View A&M University, Texas

*Awarded an Honorary Doctorate in philosophy from Fort Valley State University

*United States Business Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist in 1994

*QUOTE: “Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out”- John Wooden

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE’S AN EXTRA-ORDINARY NIGERIAN born Ibadan ‘boy’, who strongly believe in the power of dreams. He cherishes aspiration, imagines his dreams and never gave up on his ability to be extremely successful and be outstanding in his chosen career. KESE LAWAL is today, Nigerian born Naturalized American who is regarded richest oil magnate ever in Houston, Texas. His company, CAMAC HOLDINGS in Houston, Texas comprising CAMAC International Corporation, CAMAC Energy Inc and Allied Energy Corporation has offered huge employments to qualify people irrespective of their age, sex, tribe, color and ethnicity.

Kese, is the pride of Nigeria, glory of Africa and a shining star in America so harworking and very cerebral in oil and gas sector. Millions of people worldwide were not surprised considering all his enviable accompalishments in the energy sector he was appointed in the last adminstration of former President Barack Obama as a distinguished Advisory Committee member for Trade Policy and Negotiation (ACTPN) announced by the White House.

This slow talking genius in the energy sector also controls six Oil Blocs in Kenya. Lawal can best be described as a perfect example of ‘a dream come true’ being a succesful business owner and employer in United States of America.

For the records, Lawal started his sojourn to United States some years back as an undergraduate, just like every other Nigerian foreign student aspiring to move forward in life, not once did he give up on his dreams. Today, he is a rallying story of success, from whom many now tap from.

He probably had the intuition that he was destined to become great Abroad, the reason as a young secondary school leaver, he was able to successfully convince his father to send him Overseas to attend his college education.

Lawal heads a conglomerate of companies worth billions of dollars and was recently awarded six oil blocs in Kenya. He presides over many companies with special interest in energy and oil exploration. Presently, he is the chairman and chief executive officer of CAMAC International Corporation, the chairman and chief executive officer of CAMAC Energy Inc, and chairman of Allied Energy Corporation in Houston, Texas.

He is also the chairman and chief executive officer, CAMAC Holdings; vice chairman, Port of Houston Authority Commission. He serves as a member of the board of directors and is a significant shareholder in Unity National Bank, the only federally insured and licensed African-American-owned bank in Texas.

Due to his creative endowments in energy sector, Lawal has guided his oil exploration, refining and trading company to international prominence. Lawal’s expertise in the field of international energy led to his appointments by the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations to the United States Trade Advisory Committee on Africa, where he was responsible for crafting African trade policy.

Regarding the seaport, Lawal was appointed by former Houston Mayor, Lee P. Brown, to serve as a port commissioner on the Port of Houston Authority Board, while in 2001, where he rose to become the commission’s first vice chairman.

He is the chair of the port’s Small Business Development Committee and a member of the board of directors for the Port of Houston Authority International Corporation, both programmes that he helped establish. The Port of Houston ranks very high in the United States of America and it is said to be the sixth largest port in the world.

Not too long ago, a leading US magazine, Black Enterprise, voted Lawal’s business number one among black Americans, and again as the company of the year with revenue above $1.4billion in 2005.

Lawal, who attaches a strong admiration and value to family, is happily married to Eileen with four children: two boys and two girls based in Houston. He and his wife are founding members of major charities in both Houston and Nigeria, among which is a UNICEF initiative that they co-manage to raise $300 million to fight HIV/AIDS.

His company, an oil exploration and energy development corporation, does business not only in Nigeria and the United States of America, but also in places like Venezuela.

Lawal leads a diverse group of affiliate companies that comprise the second largest African-American owned company in the United States with more than 1,500 employees worldwide and approximately $1.4 billion in revenue for 2006. CAMAC’s principal business activities include energy exploration and production, crude oil/natural gas/electricity trading, and transportation services.

This great Nigerian born June 30, 1954 in Ibadan obtained his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Texas Southern University in 1976, and his MBA from Prairie View A&M University, Texas in 1978. Lawal was a member of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Business Advisory Council and, in 1994, he was a finalist for the United States Business Entrepreneur of the Year. Lawal is a member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

Career Profile summary:

*Shell Oil Refining Company, 1975–1977, process engineer

*Dresser Industries, 1977–1979, research chemist

*Suncrest Investment Corporation, 1980–1982, vice president

*Baker Investments, 1982–1986, president

*CAMAC Holdings, 1986–, chief executive officer and president

*Port of Houston Authority Board of Commissioners, 1999–2000, commissioner 2000–, vice chairman

*Allied Energy Corporation, 1991–, chairman.

Awards won:

*USAfrica Business Person of the Year, USAfrica The Newspaper, 1997.