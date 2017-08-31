INSPIRING:

NIGERIAN Academic Prodigy, IKEOLUWA ABIOYE, 15 Year old Girl Scored A-ONE in NINE WAEC (High School Exams)…Had 305 in Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Results

*Performed Excellent in Mathematics, English, Further Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Civic, Catering, Biology and ICT

*Indigene of Irepodun Local Council from Osun State recently honoured by her alma mater, Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos

*BEG NIGERIA and US GOVTS for Sponsorship to further studies Abroad

* “My Dream is to Attend AMERICA’S Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University to study Computer Engineering to help NIGERIA in Advance ICT Development”

BY TOLA ENIOLA/STAFF REPORTER, IKEJA, LAGOS

SHE IS A CHILD OF DESTINY. AT 15 years when most of her mates are still in High School struggling to garner good grades in their studies, this young girl, Ikeoluwa Abioye has her eyes set into the future with rays of hope to study Computer Engineering in leading American colleges: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University so as to help Nigeria develop advance Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Certainly, Abioye born into a humble family with a historic, academic feat of all A1 in NINE subjects during the 2017 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scored 305 in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

This sift-spoken star has certainly made her parents extremely proud and broken academic records in Nigeria’s High Schools. Having scored A1 in all the 9 subjects including: Mathematics, English, Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Civic, Catering, Biology and ICT, she is daily hoping that help from Nigerian and United States Governments would come her way to study Computer Engineering in America, so she may be a major inventor of Advance ICT in Nigeria after graduation.

Abioye, an indigene of Irepodun Local Council of Osun State, was recently celebrated and honoured by her alma mater, Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos. Her words: “If sponsored, I would love to study at America’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University to study Computer Engineering, with the sole intention of creating Advance ICT development for Nigeria.”