INSPIRING:

Nigerian-American, OLUWOLE SOBOYEJO, still World’s Leading Materials Scientist with Research focus on Biomaterials, Use of Nanoparticles…Creates Detection, treatment of Disease, mechanical properties of materials to promote global development

* HAD BS Mechanical Engineering at King’s College London

*Graduates in Masters, PhD in Materials Science and Metallurgy Honors from Churchill College, Cambridge

*Earlier served as Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Secretary General of the United Nations

*Worked as President and Provost of the African University of Science and Technology in Abuja, Nigeria, founded by the Nelson Mandela Institutions

* He is the son of Professor Alfred Sobojeyo of The Ohio State University and Anthonia Soboyejo

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF/UNITED STATES

HE’S ONE OF THE few American-born Nigerians making Africa’s most populous black nation so proud in United States. DR. WINSTON OLUWOLE SOBOYEJO widely known as ‘Wole’, is making waves worldwide as a leader in Materials Scientist with research focus on Biomaterials through the use of nanoparticles. This renowned scientist of Nigerian parents heritage creates detection, treatment of disease and mechanical properties of materials to promote global development.

Wole born in Palo Alto, California, USA in 1964, moved to Nigeria with his family in 1965, being the son of Professor Alfred Sobojeyo of The Ohio State University and Anthonia Soboyejo. He had his BS Mechanical Engineering in 1985 at King’s College London and Churchill College, Cambridge (PhD Materials Science and Metallurgy, 1988).

On his return to the United States in 1988 to become a research scientist at The McDonnell Douglas Research Labs in St. Louis, MO. In 1992, he worked briefly as a Principal Research Engineer at the Edison Welding Institute before joining the engineering faculty of The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH.

Regarding his enviable career, from 1997 to 1998, Wole was a Visiting Professor in the departments of mechanical engineering, materials science and engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Secretary General of the United Nations from 2014 to 2016.

Dr. Soboyejo moved to Princeton University in 1999 where he served as a Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and a Professor in the Princeton Institute of Science and Technology of Materials (PRISM). Also, he served as the Director of the U.S./Africa Materials Institute (USAMI), one of six international materials institutes supported by the National Science Foundation, and the Director of the Materials Undergraduate Research Program in PRISM.

Between 2012 and 2014, Soboyejo served as President and Provost of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja, Nigeria. AUST is a Pan-African university founded by the Nelson Mandela Institutions (NMI). Soboyejo served as the chair of the African Scientific Committee of the NMI.

In September 2016, Wole joined the faculty and administration at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) where he serves as the Bernard M. Gordon Dean of Engineering and Professor of Engineering Leadership, while his research focuses on materials for health, energy and the environment.

Meanwhile, his current projects include the use of nanomaterials for targeting and treating cancer; a shear assay technique that may be able to measure the mechanical properties of organelles in the cell; the development of low cost solar cells/light emitting devices; and sustainable approaches to providing clean water, affordable housing and education to people in the developing world.