INSPIRING:

NIGERIAN Born American, FOLUSO BISI ADEMUYIWA, Renowned ONCOLOGIST Tops list of 2017 BEST MEDICAL DOCTORS in United States

…Specializes in a branch of Medicine that deals with Prevention, Diagnosis, and treatment of Cancer

* She is reigning Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Oncology, Section of Breast Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine

* Research Interest in Breast Cancer Clinical Trials, Triple Negative Breast Cancer, Early-onset Breast Cancer, Racial Disparities

* Clinical Expertise includes Breast Cancer, Medical Oncology

*Graduates in MD at University of Ibadan (Nigeria), MPH in Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore (USA), MSCI from Washington University, St. Louis

Training; Resident/Chief Resident, Medicine and pediatrics, Bridgeport Hospital/Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport

* Fellow, Hematology/Oncology, Indiana University, Indianapolis

Board Certification, Member of American Board of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine, Member of American Board of Pediatrics, General Pediatrics; Member of American Board of Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology

* “On the best doctors in United States, physicians have been placed on the Best Doctors List in America for 2017. Best Doctors in America is an online resource developed by Best Doctors, Inc. Best Doctors believes physicians are the most qualified to evaluate the experience, skill sets of other physicians”- Washington University

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE IS THE GLORY OF NIGERIA, born in Nigeria and had her early education in Ibadan, South-West Nigeria. She had always wanted to specialize in Oncology. FOLUSO BISI ADEMUYIWA had her eyes on her vision, goal and future by pursuing her dreams and aspirations. She studied Medicine at the prestigeous University of Ibadan, Oyo State in 1999. In the latest medical journal in America, Foluso is described as being the No. 1 most famous medical Oncologist and one of the Best Medical Doctors in United States 2017.

Foluso, a Naturalized American traveled to United States and in 2001 had MPH from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, in 2016 had MSCI from Washington University, St. Louis.

For her training, in 1999 – 2000: Intern, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, 2002 – 2006: Resident and chief resident, medicine and pediatrics, Bridgeport Hospital/Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport, Conn.; 2006 – 2009: Fellow, hematology/oncology, Indiana University, Indianapolis

Board Certification, 2006: American Board of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine, 2006: American Board of Pediatrics, General Pediatrics

2009: American Board of Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology.

As a well known Oncologist in St. Louis in Missourri, Foluso’s medical office located at 4921 Parkview Pl Floor: 7, Suite: A, St. Louis, MO 63110 is a Mecca-of-sort for her professionalism and high intellect.

Her primary academic title includes being an Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Oncology, Section of Breast Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine; with specialty for clinical expertise in Breast cancer and medical oncology. Foluso’s research interest involves Breast cancer clinical trials, triple negative breast cancer, early-onset breast cancer, racial disparities.

Best Doctors in America 2017:

On the best doctors in United States, Washington University states that the physicians that have been placed on the Best Doctors List in America for 2017, out of the 1,287 physicians on the list, one out of every three Best Doctors in St. Louis is a Washington University Physician.

The Best Doctors in America is an online resource developed by Best Doctors, Inc. Best Doctors believes physicians are the most qualified to evaluate the experience and skill sets of other physicians. Physicians are asked “If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, who would you choose?” Complete information about the selection process can be found at the Best Doctors web site. This list is also published every August by St Louis Magazine. See the full list below:

-A-

Foluso Ademuyiwa, MD – Oncology

Douglas R. Adkins, MD – Oncology

Rebecca L. Aft, MD, PhD – Oncologic Surgery

Muhammad T. Al-Lozi, MD – Neurology

Milan Anadkat, MD – Dermatology

Gerald L. Andriole, Jr., MD – Urology

Dana E. Ankney, MD – Pediatrics

Catherine Appleton, MD – Radiology

Rajendre Apte, MD, PhD – Ophthalmology

Ana Marie Arbelaez – Pediatric Endocrinology

Jennifer Arter, MD – Pediatrics

John P. Atkinson, MD – Rheumatology

James Avery, MD – Internal Medicine

Michael S. Avidan, MD – Anesthesiology

Sylvia Awadalla, MD – Neurology

-B-

Hilary M. Babcock, MD, MPH – Infectious Diseases

Richard G. Bach, MD – Cardiovascular Disease

Leonard B. Bacharier, MD – Allergy and Immunology

Maria Q. Baggstrom, MD – Medical Oncology/Hematology

Thomas C. Bailey, MD – Infectious Disease

Dennis Balfe, MD – Radiology

David T. Balzer, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Thomas J. Baranski, MD, PhD – Internal Medicine

Robert L. Barrack, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Ernie-Paul Barrette, MD – Infectious Disease

Tom Bartholet, MD – Internal Medicine

Nancy L. Bartlett, MD – Medical Oncology

Michael Bavslik, MD – Internal Medicine

Susan B. Bayliss, MD – Dermatology

Michael Berk, MD – Internal Medicine

Mary E. Bertrand, MD- Pediatric Specialist

Sanjeev Bhalla, MD – Radiology

Anjali M. Bhorade, MD – Ophthalmology

Andrew J. Bierhals, MD – Radiology

Laura Bierut, MD – Psychiatry

Scott W. Biest, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology

Joseph Billadello, MD – Cardiovascular

Ellen F. Binder, MD – Geriatric Medicine

Joseph T. Black, MD – Neurology

Kevin J. Black, MD – Psychiatry

Kara Sternhell-Blackwell, MD – Dermatology

Morey Blinder, MD – Hematology

Donald D. Bohnenkamp, MD – Psychiatry

Ron Bose, MD, PhD – Medical Oncology

William G. Bowen, MD – Internal Medicine

Martin I. Boyer, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Walter A. Boyle, III, MD -Critical Care

Jeffrey D. Bradley, MD – Radiation Oncology

Keith Brandt, MD – Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Gregory H. Branham, MD – Facial Plastic Surgery

Richard D. Brasington, MD – Rheumatology

Alan C. Braverman, MD – Cardiology

Daniel C. Brennan, MD – Nephrology

Keith H. Bridwell, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Robert Brophy, MD – Orthopedics

Angela L. Brown, MD – Cardiology (Hypertension)

George J. Broze, Jr., MD – Medical Oncology

L. Michael Brunt, MD – Surgical Oncology

Craig Buchman, MD – Otolarygology

Jacob Buchowski, MD, MS – Orthopedic Surgery

Lorena Buffa, MD- Pediatrics

Arnold D. Bullock, MD- Urology

-C-

Cahill, Alison, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology

Ryan Calfee, MD – Orthopedics

David Callahan, MD – Pediatric Neurology

Charles E. Canter, MD – Pediatrics

David A. Carpenter, MD – Neurology

David B. Carr, MD – Geriatric Medicine

Mario Castro, MD – Pulmonology

Murali Chakinala, MD – Pulmonary

William C. Chapman, MD – Surgery

Douglas M. Char, MD- Emergency Medicine

Alexander C. Chen, MD-Pulmonary Medicine

Michael Chicoine, MD – Neurological Surgery

Richard A. Chole, MD, PhD – Otolaryngology

Roberto Civitelli, MD- Endocrinology

David B. Clifford, MD – Neurology

John Clohisy, MD – Orthopedics

William Clutter, MD – Endocrinology and Metabolism

F. Sessions Cole, MD – Pediatrics

Laura Ann Colletti, MD- Internal Medicine

Anne M. Connolly, MD – Neurology

John Constantino, MD – Psychiatry

Charles Conway, MD – Psychiatry

Daniel H. Cooper, MD – Cardiovascular

Douglas Coplen, MD – Pediatric Urology

Lynn A. Cornelius, MD – Dermatology

Steven M. Couch, MD – Ophthalmology

Daniel Coyne, MD – Nephrology

Thomas E. Cox, MD – Anesthesiology

Jeffrey S. Crippin, MD – Gastroenterology

Pilar Cristancho, MD – Psychiatry

Anne H. Cross, MD – Neurology

DeWitte Talmadge Cross III, MD – Neuroradiology

Phillip S. Cuculich, MD – Internal Medicine

Susan Culican, MD – Ophthalmology

Lenise Cummings-Vaughn, MD

Philip E. Custer, MD – Ophthalmology

Amy E. Cyr, MD – Surgery

-D-

Ralph Dacey Jr, MD – Neurological Surgery

Ralph J. Damiano Jr, MD – Thoracic Surgery

John S. Daniels, MD – Internal Medicine/Endocrinology

Michael D. Darcy, MD – Radiology

Jeffrey G. Dawson, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Thomas M. De Fer, MD – Internal Medicine

Charl De Wet, MD – Anesthesiology

Farrokh Dehdashti, MD – Nuclear Medicine

Louis P. Dehner, MD – Pathology

Vikas Dharnidharka, MD – Pediatric Nephrology

Jeffrey M. Dicke, MD – Ob-Gyn

Kathryn Diemer, MD – Internal Medicine

Patrick Dillon, MD – Pediatric Surgery

John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD – Oncology

Michael Diringer, MD – Neurology

Matthew B. Dobbs, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Allan Doctor, MD – Pediatric Critical Care

Majella Doyle, MD, MBA – Liver and Transplant Surgery

Erik Dubberke, MD – Internal Medicine

Jennifer Dunn, MD – Pediatrics

-E-

Dayna S. Early, MD – Gastroenterology

Adam Eaton, MD – Pediatrics

Timothy Eberlein, MD – Surgical Oncology

Pirooz Eghtesady, MD, PhD – Cardiothoracic Surgery

Arthur Eisen, MD – Dermatology

David Eisenberg, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology

Jay Epstein, MD – Pediatrics

Alex S. Evers, MD – Anesthesiology

Gregory A. Ewald, MD – Cardiovascular Disease

-F-

Mitchell N. Faddis, MD, PhD – Cardiology

Albert Faro, MD – Pediatrics

James J. Fehr, MD – Pediatric Anesthesia

Thomas W. Ferkol, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Ryan C. Fields, MD – Surgery

R. Sherburne Figenshau, MD – Urology

Gregory Finn, MD – Pediatrics

Lewis C. Fischbein, MD – Internal Medicine

Keith Fischer, MD – Nuclear Medicine

Jaquelyn Fleckenstein, MD – Hepatology

Edward Fliesher, MD – Pediatrics

Andrea L. Ford, MD – Neurology

Kathryn J. Fowler, MD – Radiology

Ida K. Fox, MD – Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

-G-

Marcie E. Garland, MD – Psychiatry

Sarah Garwood, MD – Adolescent Medicine

Hiram Gay, MD – Radiation Oncology

Avihu Z. Gazit, MD – Pediatrics

Richard Gelberman, MD – Orthopedic Surgery-Hand

Edward Geltman, MD – Cardiology

Patrick J. Geraghty, MD – Surgery

David S. Gierada, MD – Radiology

Harvey Glazer, MD – Diagnostic Radiology

Marye Jo Gleva, MD – Cardiovascular Disease

Anne Glowinski, MD – Psychiatry

Joel Goebel, MD – Otolaryngology

Anne C. Goldberg, MD – Endocrinology

Charles A. Goldfarb, MD – Hand Surgery

Matthew I. Goldsmith, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Daniel Goodenberger, MD – Internal Medicine

J. Eric Gordon, MD – Pediatric Orthopedics

Ramaswamy Govindan, MD – Hematology

Mark Grady, MD – Pediatrics

Diana Gray, MD – Obstetrics and Gyneocology

Perry W. Grigsby, MD – Radiation Oncology

Scott D. Groesch, MD – Internal Medicine

Robert Grubb Jr, MD – Neurological Surgery

Munish Gupta, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Christina A. Gurnett, MD, PhD -Neurology

Fernando Gutierrez, MD – Radiology

-H-

Ramsey Hachem, MD – Pulmonary

Brian P. Hackett, PhD, MD – Pediatrics

Andrea Hageman, MD – Ob-Gyn

Mark E. Halstead, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Lannis Hall, MD – Radiation Oncology

Kim P. Hamlin, MD – Pediatrics

Melissa Ann Swallow Harbit – Psychiatry

George J. Harocopos, MD – Ophthalmology

Mary E. Hartman, MD, MPH – Pediatrics

William Hawkins, MD – HPB-GI Surgery

Jay P. Heiken, MD – Radiology

Virginia Herrmann, MD – Breast Surgery

Jacques A. Herzog, MD – Otolaryngology

Keiki Hirose MD, – Pediatric Otolaryngology

Stanley P. Hmiel, PhD, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Dee Hodge, III, MD – Pediatric Emergency Services

Robert Hogan, MD – Neurology

Abby S. Hollander, MD – Pediatrics

Lori Holtz, MD, MSPH – Pediatric Gastroenterology

Ian Hornsta, MD – Dermatology

Keith Hruska, MD – Pediatric Nephrology

Paul Hruz, MD, PhD – Pediatric Endocrinology

Andrew Huang, MD – Ophthalmology

Frederick S. Huang, MD – Pediatric Oncology

Jiayi Huang, MD – Radiation Oncology

Monica Hulbert, MD – Pediatric Hematology

David Hunstad, MD – Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Devyani Hunt, MD – Orthopedic Physiatry

Eva Hurst, MD – Dermatologic Surgery

-I-

Akinobu Itoh, MD, PhD – Cardiothoracic Surgery

-J-

Michael R. Jarvis, MD, PhD – Psychiatry

Cylen Javidan-Nejad, MD – Cardiothoracic Radiology

Jack W. Jennings, MD, PhD – Radiology

Shannon Joerger, MD – Pediatric Gastroenterology

Jeffrey E. Johnson – Orthopedic Surgery

Mark C. Johnson, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Angela Jones, MD – Pediatrics

Emily S. Jungheim, MD, MSci – Ob-Gyn

-K-

Brad S. Kahl, MD

Michael A. Kass, MD – Ophthalmology

Andrew M. Kates, MD – Cardiovascular Disease

Jay Keener, MD – Orthopedics

Martin Keller, MD – Pediatric Surgery

Sarah L. Keller, MD – Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

James Kemp, MD – Pediatric Pulmonary/Allergy

Robert M. Kennedy, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Salah G. Keyouz, MD – Neurology (Stroke)

Geetika Khanna, MD – Pediatric Radiology

Mary M Kiehl, MD – Internal Medicine/Rheumatology

Alfred H. Kim, MD – Rheumatology

Nigar Kirmani, MD – Infectious Diseases

Sandra Klein, MD – Orthopedics

Mary E. Klingensmith, MD – Surgery

Kevin Konzen, MD – Internal Medicine

Marin Kollef, MD – Pulmonary Disease

Kevin Korenblat, MD – Gastroenterology

Benjamin D. Kozower, MD – Thoracic Surgery

Howard I. Kurz, MD – Cardiology

Michael Kyriakos, MD – Pathology

-L-

Adam Labore, MD – Orthopedics

John M. Lasala, MD, PhD – Cardiology

Caroline Lee, MD – Pediatric Cardiology

Jin-Moo Lee, MD – Neurology

Eric Lenze, MD – Psychiatry

Kenneth C. Levy, MD – Pediatrics

Tingting Li, MD – Nephrology

Anna Lijowska, MD – Newborn Medicine

David Limbrick, MD – Pediatric Neurosurgery

John T. Lind, MD, MS – Ophthalmology

Kathryn Lindley, MD – Cardiology

Mauricio Lisker-Melman, MD – Gastroenterology

Ellen Lockhart, MD – Anesthesiology

Anthony J. Lubniewski, MD – Ophthalmology

Joan Luby, MD – Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Philip A. Ludbrook, MD – Cardiology

Gregg T. Lueder, MD – Ophthalmology

Scott Luhmann, MD – Pediatric Orthopedics

Paul Lux, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

-M-

Cynthia Ma, MD, PhD – Medical Oncology and Hematology

Susan E. Mackinnon, MD – Plastic Reconstructive Surgery

George A. Macones, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Majesh Makan, MD – Cardiology

Horatio M. Maluf, MD – Pathology

Caroline Mann, MD – Dermatology

Douglas Mann, MD – Cardiology

Hersh S. Maniar, MD – Cardiac Surgery

Peter B. Manning, MD – Pediatric Thoracic Surgery

Soe Mar, MD, MBBS, MRCP – Pediatric Neurology

Julie Margenthaler, MD – Surgery

Todd Margolis, MD, PhD – Ophthalmology

Bess Marshall, MD – Pediatrics

Ann G. Martin, MD – Dermatology

Jeff W. Martin, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

L. Stewart Massad, MD – Gynecologic Oncology

Matthew J. Matava, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Jose Mathews, MD – Psychiatry

Amit Mathur, MD – Newborn Medicine

Jeremy J. McCormick, MD – Orthopedics

Eric M. McDade, MD – Neurology

Douglas McDonald – Orthopedics

Janet B. McGill, MD – Endocrinology and Metabolism

Jonathan McJunkin, MD – Otolaryngology

Robert C. McKinstry III – Radiology

Colleen McNicholas, DO – Family Planning

Diane Merritt, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

John P. Metzler, MD – Orthopedics/Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Bryan F. Meyers, MD – Cardiothoracic Surgery

Jeff M. Michalski, MD – Radiation Oncology

Peter H. Michelson, MD – Pediatric Allergy

William D. Middleton, MD – Radiology

Anna N. Miller, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Jeffrey F. Moley, MD – Surgical Oncology

David W. Molter, MD – Otolaryngology

Barbara S. Monsees, MD – Radiology

Marc R. Moon, MD – Cardiothoracic Surgery

Christopher J. Moran, MD – Radiology

John C. Morris, MD – Neurology

Nabil A. Munfakh, MD – Thoracic Surgery

David Murray, MD – Anesthesiology

Amy Musiek, MD – Dermatology

David G. Mutch, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Matthew G. Mutch, MD – Colorectal Surgery

Terence Myckatyn, MD – Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

-N-

Vamsidhar R. Narra, MD – Radiology

Alison C. Nash, MD – Pediatrics

Michael J. Naughton, MD – Medical Oncology

D. Michael Nelson, MD, PhD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Jason Newland, MD – Pediatric Infectious Disease

Michael J. Noetzel, MD – Child Neurology

Ginger Nicol, MD – Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Ryan Nunley, MD – Orthopedics

-O-

Brendan O’Connor, MD – Psychiatry

Randall R. Odem, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Allison Ogden, MD – Otolaryngology

Regis J. O’Keefe, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Rachel Orscheln, MD – Pediatric Infectious Disease

-P-

Peter Panagos, MD – Emergency Medicine

Parag J. Parikh, MD – Radiation Oncology

T.S. Park, MD – Pediatric Neurological Surgery

Deborah L. Parks, MD – Internal Medicine/Rheumatology

G. Alexander Patterson, MD – Thoracic Surgery

Julio E. Pérez, MD – Cardiology

Joel S. Perlmutter, MD – Neurology

Alan Pestronk, MD – Neurology

John D. Pfeifer, MD, PhD – Pathology

Jay F. Piccirillo, MD – Otolarnygology

Daniel D. Picus, MD – Radiology

Joel Picus, MD – Medical Oncology

Jose Pineda Soto, MD, MSCI – Pediatric Critical Care

Matthew A. Powell, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

C. Prakash Gyawali, MD – Gastroenterology

Heidi Prather, DO – Physical Medicine

-R-

Brad A. Racette, MD – Neurology

Roxane Rampersad, MD- Maternal-Fetal Medicine

P. Kumar Rao, MD – Ophthalmology

Valerie Ratts, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Michael Rauchman, MD – Nephrology

Wilson Zachary Ray, MD – Neurosurgery

Timothy P. Rearden, MD – Medical Oncology and Hematology

Keith Rich, MD – Neurological Surgery

Jason Rich, MD – Otolaryngology

Michael W. Rich, MD – Cardiology

Thomas Richardson, MD – Psychiatry

Jon H. Ritter, MD – Pathology

Clifford G. Robinson, MD – Radiation Oncology

James Rohrbaugh, MD – Pediatric Neurology

Joan L. Rosenbaum, MD – Pediatrics

Daniel B. Rosenbluth, MD – Pulmonary and Critical Care

Bruce J. Roth, MD – Oncology

Robert J. Rothbaum, MD – Pediatrics

Marcos Rothstein, MD – Nephrology

Henry D. Royal, MD – Nuclear Medicine

Brian G. Rubin, MD – Vascular Surgery

David A. Rubin, MD – Radiology

Deborah Rubin, MD – Gastroenterology

Eugene Rubin, MD – Psychiatry

Christina Ruby-Ziegler, MD – Pediatrics

David A. Rudnick, MD, PhD – Pediatric Specialist

-S-

Jacqueline Saito, MD – Pediatric Surgery

Charles Samson, MD – Pediatric GI

Luis A. Sanchez, MD – Vascular Surgeon

Paul Santiago, MD – Neurologic Surgery

Gregory S. Sayuk, MD – Gastroenterology

Bradley L. Schlaggar, MD – Pediatric Neurology

Margaret Ann Schmandt, MD – Pediatrics

David Schnadower, MD – Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Perry Schoenecker, MD – Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery

Benjamin Schwartz, MD, PhD – Rheumatology

Lynne Seacord, MD – Cardiology

Clay F. Semenkovich, MD – Endocrinology

Janice Semenkovich, MD – Cardiothoracic Radiology

Akash Sharma, MD – Radiology Nuclear Medicine

Aseem Sharma, MD – Diagnostic Radiology

David Sheinbein, MD – Dermatology

James B. Shepherd III, MD – Ophthalmology

Marwan Shinawi, MD – Pediatric Clinical Genetics

James B. Shepherd, III, MD – Ophthalmology

Barry A. Siegel, MD – Nuclear Medicine

Cary L. Siegel, MD – Radiology

Marilyn J. Siegel, MD – Radiology

Carla J. Siegfried, MD – Ophthalmology

Julie Silverstein, MD – Internal Medicine

Paul S. Simons, MD – Pediatrics

Gautam K. Singh, MD – Pediatrics

Jasvindar Singh, MD – Cardiovascular Disease

Donald A. Skor, MD – Internal Medicine / Diabetes

Matthew V. Smith, MD – Orthopedics

Timothy W. Smith, D. Phil., MD – Cardiovascular Disease

Matthew D. Smyth, MD – Pediatric Neurologic Surgery

Alison K. Synder-Warwick, MD – Plastic Surgery

Tammy Sonn, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology

Eric Spiegel, MD – Psychiatry

Philip C. Spinella, MD – Pediatric Critical Care

Jeffrey R. Stokes, MD – Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Janis M. Stoll, MD – Pediatrics

Gregory A. Storch, MD – Pediatric Infectious Disease

Eric A. Strand, MD – Obstetrics & Gynocology

Steven M. Strasberg, MD – General Surgery

Rama Suresh, MD – Internal Medicine

Stuart C. Sweet, MD, PhD – Pediatric Specialist

-T-

Benjamin R. Tan Jr, MD – Medical Oncology and Hematology

David Tan, MD – Emergency Medicine

Chi-Tsai Tang, MD – Orthopedics

Phillip I. Tarr, MD – Pediatric Specialist

Sharlene A. Teefey, MD – Radiology

Marissa M. Tenenbaum, MD – Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Premal H. Thaker, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Stanley E. Thawley, MD – Otolaryngology

Kwee L. Thio, MD – Child Neurology

Wade Thorstad, MD – Radiation Oncology

Garry S. Tobin, MD – Endocrinology

Elbert P. Trulock III, MD – Pulmonology

Thomas H. Tung, MD – Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Yumirle P. Turmelle, MD, MSPH – Pediatric Gastroenterology

Michael P. Turmelle, MD – Pediatrics

Methodius Tuuli, MD, MPH – Obstetrics & Gynecology

R. Lawrence Tychsen, MD – Ophthalmology

-U-

Elizabeth C. Utterson, MD -Pediatric Gastroenterology

Geoffrey Uy, MD – Oncology Bone Marrow Transplant

-V-

George F Van Hare III MD – Pediatric Cardiology

Gregory Van Stavern, MD – Neuro-ophthalmology

Renee B. Van Stavern – Neurology

Brian Van Tine, MD, PhD – Oncology

Swarup S. Varaday, MD – Anesthesiology

Suresh Vedantham, MD – Radiology

Ravi Vij, MD – Medical Oncology

Katie Vo, MD – Neuroradiology

David E. Vollman, MD, MBA – Ophthalmology

-W-

Richard Wahl, MD – Radiology

Andrea Wang-Gillam, MD, PhD – Oncology

Barbara Warner, MD – Pediatric Critical Care

Brad Warner, MD – Pediatric Surgery

David K. Warren, MD – Infectious Diseases

H. James Wedner, MD – Allergy and Immunology

Katherine N. Weilbaecher, MD – Medical Oncology

Alan N. Weiss, MD – Cardiology

Peter Westervelt, MD, PhD – Medical Oncology and Hematology

Alexander Weymann, MD – Pediatric Gastroenterology

Neil H. White, MD – Pediatric Endocrinology

Andrew White, MD – Pediatric Rheumatology

Michael P. Whyte, MD – Endocrinology and Metabolism

Martin B. Wice, MD – Neurology

Kimberly Wiele, MD -Radiology

Tanya M. Wildes, MD – Oncology

Denise Willers, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology

David Wilson, MD, PhD – Pediatric Specialist

Franz W. Wippold, III, MD – Radiology

Keith F. Woeltje, MD – Infectious Disease

Fay Y. Womer, MD – Psychiatry

Michael Wong, MD, PhD – Neurology

Pamela K. Woodard, MD – Radiology

Megan Wren, MD – Internal Medicine

Neill M. Wright, MD – Neurosurgery

Rick W. Wright, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Hayley M. Wurzel, MD – Pediatrics

-Y-

Ken Yamaguchi, MD – Orthopedic Surgery

Cecilia Yu, MD – Pediatrics

-Z-

Alan Zajarias, MD – Cardiology

Allyson R. Zazulia, MD – Neurology

John M. Zempel, MD, PhD – Pediatric Neurology

Charles F. Zorumski, MD – Psychiatry