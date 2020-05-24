INSPIRING!

Nigerian born, American leading Pediatrician and board certified Internist, Dr. NGOZI EZIKE reigns as National Policy Advisor at Illinois Department of Public Health

… served for more than 15 years promoting the organization’s mission of delivering integrated health services with dignity

*Successfully delivered inpatient care at Stroger Hospital as well as primary and preventive care in community and school-based clinics

*earlier as medical director for Austin Health Center, located on the West-side of Chicago engaged the community in health initiatives involving obesity, diabetes, and breastfeeding

*In her last role in Cook County Health, served as medical director at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center, the largest single site juvenile detention facility in United States

* Graduated with honors from Harvard College with a concentration in chemistry, medical degree is from University of California at San Diego

*She completed her internship, residency at Rush Medical Center where she is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, earned a management certificate from Harvard Business School

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

DR. NGOZI EZIKE, a Nigerian born American medical practitioner, is being celebrated as a leading board certified internist and pediatrician who joined the Illinois Department of Public Health from Cook County Health where she had served for more than 15 years promoting the organization’s mission of delivering integrated health services with dignity and respect regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

For the record, she delivered inpatient care at Stroger Hospital as well as primary and preventive care in community and school-based clinics. As Medical Director for the Austin Health Center, located on the West-side of Chicago, she engaged with the community through health initiatives involving obesity, diabetes, and breastfeeding.

In her last role with Cook County Health, she served as Medical Director at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center, the largest single site juvenile detention facility in the country. She was instrumental in creating and implementing the facility’s health policies as the first step of many for coming out of federal receivership and achieving national accreditation for the detention center. As part of Healthy JTDC 2020, she partnered with profit and non-profit organizations to sponsor the center’s first running program which culminated in a 3K/5K run event for the detained youth. Dr. Ezike is a national policy advisor on juvenile correctional health topics and has presented at numerous local and national conferences for medical professionals and youth audiences alike.

Dr. Ezike graduated with honors from Harvard College with a concentration in chemistry. Her medical degree is from University of California at San Diego. She completed her internship and residency at Rush Medical Center where she is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics. She also earned a management certificate from Harvard Business School.

Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike is a pediatrician in Chicago, Illinois. She has been in practice between 11-20 years. Pediatricians treat children, infants, and adolescents. They are trained to meet the unique needs of children, through all of their developmental stages, as they grow and mature.

