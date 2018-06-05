INSPIRING:

NIGERIAN Born Arsenal Player, ALEX IWOBI wins ‘Philanthropic Endeavour Community Action’ Award at Best of Africa Competition

*Featured for Arsenal in UEFA Europa League second leg clash against the Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano

*21-year-old Nigeria international played 35 games for Arsenal scoring just two goals

*BOA Award is an an event to honour, celebrate the philanthropic endeavors and achievements of African football players

*Moved to England at the age of FOUR, still nephew of former Nigerian Super Eagles super star Jay-Jay Okocha

* ‘Great Night At The Best Of Africa Awards. I am Blessed To Have My Family and Friends There With Me’- Iwobi

BY SEUN OLAPADE/SPORTS REPORTER, ENGLAND

21 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN SHINING STAR, ALEX IWOBI, A NIGERIAN-BRITISH NATIONAL has won the much respected ‘Best of Africa (BOA) Award’ in the category of ‘Philanthropic Endeavour Community Action’ in a celebration of philanthropic endeavors and achievements of African football players.

This Nigeria international who has played 35 games for Arsenal having scored two goals was so elated that he said on Instagram: “Great Night At The Best Of Africa Awards. I am Blessed To Have My Family and Friends There With Me.”

Arsenal forward Iwobi is pleased to have bagged a Community Action Award at the BOA. The Best Of Africa Award celebrates the organisation or project which makes the greatest impact in the preceding year. It is also an event to honour and celebrate the philanthropic endeavors and achievements of African football players.

Iwobi who featured for Arsenal in UEFA Europa League second leg clash against the Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano bagged the The Philanthropic Endeavour Community Action award.

The award also had in attendance Yannick Bolasie, Christian Atsu, Wilfred Zaha, Sebastien Bassong and N’Golo Kante to mention a few.

This talented footabller who moved to England at the age of four, still enjoys his nephew’s blood relationship with former Nigerian Super Eagels super star Jay-Jay Okocha.

#Additional Reports by Complete Sports