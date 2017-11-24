INSPIRING:

NIGERIAN Born Delta State native, ISIOMA OKOBAH Receives AMERICAN Academy of Family Physician Award…Being highest honour ever bestowed on a practicing physician in USA

*Award signifies contribution towards the development of family medicine

*ONLY for physicians who excel in advancement of health care to the American people and by their professional development through medical education and research

*Shines as Associate Professor of the school of medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and Moore House School of medicine, Atlanta Georgia in the USA

*Embark on Free Medical programme for the rural populace in Delta State for over 12 years

*Provides free medical equipments to government hospitals, private clinics and public health centers across Delta State

*Ceremony held during convocation of the Academy at Grand Hyatt, River Walk, San Antonio Texas, USA

* World’s 50 Famous Physicians, Stakeholders from 50 nations in Medical Field witness Historic Ceremony

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

SHE IS A NIGERIAN born in Delta State. Highly intelligent, focused and humble. ISIOMA OKOBAH, is a happily married woman, a Naturalized American who has won one of the highest award in medicine in United States of America.

Rebranding Nigeria, this United States resident renowned physician has bagged the 2017 prestigious fellow of the American Academy of Family Physician award. It is believed in many medical circles in Western world that the award is the highest honour ever bestowed on a practicing physician in the United States of America who have distinguished themselves among colleagues and in their community by their contribution towards the development of family medicine.

Okobah received degree which signifies highest honor conferred on physicians who excel in the advancement of health care to the American people and by their professional development through medical education and research. She was handed the award penultimate Saturday at the 2017 convocation of the Academy which held at Grand Hyatt, River Walk, San Antonio Texas, USA.

The convocation was attended by veteran physicians and stakeholders in the medical field from 50 nations of the world. The awardee, Dr. Mrs. Isioma Okobah is an Associate Professor of the school of medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and Moore House School of medicine, Atlanta Georgia in the USA.

So true that in the last twelve years or more, Okobah has distinguished and carved an enviable niche for herself by periodically carrying out free medical programme for the rural populace in Delta State. In specific terms, Dr. Mrs. Isioma Okobah through her foundation, Isioma Okobah foundation has advocated and sensitized the rural populace of Delta State, her home state in Nigeria on the need to live a healthy life style.

Okobah has consistently provided free medical programmes where the sick in the various communities are treated free of charge and presented with free medication. Her humanitarian gesture in this area has earn her household name, not only in Nigeria Communities that have benefited from such programmes include Igbodo where she single handedly built a community hospital, Ute-ogbeje, owere-olubor, Akunezi, Umunede, Ewuru, Alisimie, Abavo, Asaba, Ibusa, Orhoakpor, Owa Alero, Ezi and her humanitarian work cuts across the length and breadth of Delta State.

The great Philanthropist has also presented free medical equipment to government hospitals, private clinics and public health centers across Delta State. Certainly, she is making Nigeria proud in America.