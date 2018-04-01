INSPIRING:

NIGERIAN Born GENIUS, ADEOLA ADEBOYEJO is AMERICA’S Air Force Airman 1st Class Outbound Assignment Technician in 92nd Force Support Squadron…TRENDING as Face of United States Department of Defense

* Always called Face of Defense from Nigerian Prince to American Airman

* Royal Prince proudly wears traditional Nigerian embroidered shirt in events

* Graduates from Nigerian High School at 15 years, Admitted to study information technology at Federal University of Technology, Akure in Nigeria

*Changed mind on Nigerian University education, Relocates to USA and Aspired to becoming a Pilot

*Embrace US Citizenship after joining Air Force, Gives up Nigerian Nationality-cannot keep dual citizenship in America’s military

* “My Dad was born a prince, but instead of living a royal life he went to college to become an engineer. He would tell me stories of being a prince and what it entails in Africa. My mom was already in the States, so she suggested I move there to go to school”- Adeboyejo

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HE IS REGARDED A NIGERIAN GENIUS, highly celebrated by United States Department of Defense. He is so intelligent in technical matters regarding every salient issues in America’s Air Force which was why he is still regarded U.S. Air Force 1st Class Outbound Assignment Technician in 92nd Force Support Squadron-an inspiring news story still trending on the website of America’s United States Department of Defense. ADEOLA ADEBOYEJO is called the

Face of Defense from Nigerian Prince to American Airman, an article on the Defense’s website written by Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski 92nd Air Refueling Wing.

This reporter gathered that Adeboyejo, Air Force Airman 1st Class is an outbound assignment technician with the 92nd Force Support Squadron, posed for a photo in 2011 while wearing a traditional Nigerian embroidered shirt.

Adeboyejo from a royal blood-line was born in Nigeria but moved to the United States in 2013 to further his education. Since he was nine years old, had had always wanted to become a pilot.

According to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington two years ago, “Since he was nine years old, Air Force Airman 1st Class Adeola Adeboyejo, an outbound assignment technician with the 92nd Force Support Squadron, has been working toward his dream of becoming a pilot. Adeboyejo grew up in Nigeria and had a seemingly normal upbringing, despite being born into royalty.”

This Nigerian states: “My Dad was born a prince, but instead of living a royal life he went to college to become an engineer. He would tell me stories of being a prince and what it entails in Africa. My mom was already in the United States, so she suggested I move there to go to school.”

Adeboyejo revealed that he went to High School when he was nine years old and graduated when he was 15. Later, he attended The Federal University of Technology, Akure in Nigeria to study information technology. He said he soon realized that a technology degree was not what he wanted. Around that time, an opportunity arose for him to come to the United States.

In his words: “Back in Nigeria, we think everything in the U.S. is free. I was impressed with how everything was when I got here. Then, when I saw snow and realized how cold it was, I wanted to go back.”

Once Adeboyejo started taking classes, he said he found schools in the U.S. and Nigeria to be similar. The only difference, he said, was U.S. offered more hands-on experiences, ” I am a visual learner, so to be able to take a lab or be shown how to do something helped me out. Some of my cousins told me certain airlines would pay for my school if I worked for them for so many years, but when I contacted the airlines the program wasn’t offered anymore. My desire to become a pilot did not diminish.”

During this time, Adeboyejo said he was looking into the costs of becoming a pilot. He said he found it would cost more than $70,000 — much more than he expected.

He reportedly said: “My pastor told me the Air Force was the way to go. I did some research and found it was not only a good way for me to become a pilot, but to also have my school paid for.”

Six months after he joined the Air Force, Adeboyejo became a United States citizen, but because he could not keep dual citizenship in the military, he had to give up his Nigerian passport,”Nigeria has played a big role in developing me, but I feel it has given me all it can right now.”

Adeboyejo’s job as an outbound assignment technician involves processing airmen for permanent changes of station, retirement or separation. Airmen need official orders to be authorized Air Force funds to PCS to their gaining base. Once notified, he and his coworkers sort out every assignment and get the documents needed for orders.

“PCSing is fun and exciting for a lot of airmen,” Adeboyejo said. “When they come to me, I can make the move happen for them.”

Despite being new to the U.S. and the Air Force, Adeboyejo said he’s felt particularly welcome at Fairchild. The Spokane community accepts and cares for the airmen, he said.

This Nigerian-American adds: “I am currently a part of the Airmen Against Drunk Driving program and act as the dorm chief for the 92nd Comptroller Squadron and 92nd Communications Squadron. I also help with events in my squadron.”

Adeboyejo is also putting together his application for the Air Force Academy. He has taken his American College Testing exam and received recommendation letters from his superiors. Selections are slated to be announced in March.

“Being in the military, I am living my brother’s dream,” he said. “When I become a pilot, I will be living my dad’s dream.”

Even if he doesn’t get accepted into the academy, he said will keep striving to become a pilot. “Life is not always fun, and things don’t always come easy, but the Air Force has been the best decision I have made,” Adeboyejo said. “I feel I’m part of something bigger.”

#Courtesy: United States Department of Defense

https://www.defense.gov/News/Article/Article/631514/face-of-defense-from-nigerian-prince-to-american-airman/