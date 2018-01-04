INSPIRING:

NIGERIAN Born Naturalized AMERICAN, OMOBOLANLE ATINUKE FENNY Makes History as Outstanding Student…HAD PhD at University of Texas, Graduation Ceremony set for May 2018

*Studied LAW for Bachelors Degree in University of Benin

*Graduates in Criminal Justice at University of Alabama Birmingham for Masters

*Remains Towering of Success for Nigerians in the Diaspora

* Still a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE IS HIGHLY INTELLIGENT, being a cerebral academic. NOW DR OMOBOLANLE ATINUKE FENNY is a towering personality of inspiring success being a mother, a woman-of-God as a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, yet pursues her education with highest vigor in United States.

This happily married woman who had her Bachelors Degree at the University of Benin where she studied law, Masters Degree in Criminal Justice at University of Alabama Birmingham, UAB, and just recently stands out as Doctorate Degree holder at University of Texas in Dallas.

Fenny, a humble, easy-spoken woman is a lover of God and has by her rare education accomplishment in United States has brought Nigeria positively in the news and help rebrand Nigeria’s image globally.

As at press time, it was reliable gathered that May 2018 has been fixed as official date for her PhD graduation at the prestigious University of Texas.