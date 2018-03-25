INSPIRING:

NIGERIAN Digital Publiseers, CHIDI AND CHIKA NWAOGU Becomes First African Publisher To Join International Publishing Distribution Association…Foreign body for companies in the field of Publishing Distribution

*Attending 5th International Digital Distributors holding 6th, 7th June 2018 in

Madrid, Spain

*Meeting to discuss ‘New business models, worldwide growth of

self-publishing, ‘Publishing and distribution of Hypermedia content’

* Mission is to promote the creativity of Nigerians to the rest of the world

* Distributes 350+ books/200+ songs, works of Nigerian writers and musicians to 400+ stores in 100 countries, plus Amazon, Google Play store, and Apple store

BY TEMINI IBADE/REPORTER, ABUJA

THEY ARE NIGERIAN BROTHERS, CHIDI AND CHIKA NWAOGU, highly creative and deeply skillful in technical knowledge relating to digital publishing. These Nigerian Publiseers made history having become the first African digital publishers to join the International Publishing Distribution Association, IPDA.

The Nwaogus have become the first Nigerian digital publishers and publishing company to join IPDA, an international umbrella organization for companies in

the field of publishing distribution.

Some notable companies present in IPDA are Bookwire (Germany), BookRepublic (Italy), Vearsa (Ireland), DeMarque (Canada), Overdrive (USA), Numilog (France), Cyberlibris (France), Hipertexto (Colombia), Netizen (México), PocketBook (Switzerland),Tolino Media (Germany), Books on Demand (Germany), Trajectory (USA), StreetLib (Italy), Libreka (Germany), ArtaTech (Poland), Ingram (USA), Publit (Sweden), Viz Media (Japan), GiantChair (USA), Nextory (Sweden), CB (The Netherlands), and Izneo (France).

As said earlier said, the Nwaogus will be attending the 5th International Digital Distributors Meeting organized by IPDA, that will be held on 6th and 7th June 2018 in Madrid, Spain. The meeting will focus on issues like, “new business models in the publishing distribution sector”, “worldwide growth of

self-publishing”, and “publishing and distribution of hypermedia content”.

Publiseer is a digital publishing company in Nigeria, focused on distributing the books and songs of independent Nigerian writers and musicians, at no charge. The mission of the company is to promote the creativity of Nigerians to the rest of the world.

As of writing, Publiseer has distributed 350+ books and songs of 200+ Nigerian writers and musicians, to 400+ stores in 100 countries, including Amazon, Google Play store, and Apple store.