NIGERIAN Female NAVAL Officer, OMOVIGHO BRUME EDEKI Emerges 2017 Best Student at WORLD Maritime University…Admitted to study International Maritime Course

*Graduates as only Nigerian Best Student in prestigious school

* Vows to make Delta state, Nigeria proud in studies

* “It is an honor to always make Delta state and Nigeria proud. I refused to be distracted during my studies with the sole purpose to rebrand the image of our nation by my achievement”-EDEKI

SHE IS VERY BEAUTIFUL, so charming and attractive. OMOVIGHO BRUME EDEKI is very hardworking, godly and passionately cherish Nigeria. Without a single stain in her unblemished career in the Nigerian Navy. As a Naval officer with an inspiring career, she was chosen among few other Nigerians to attend World Maritime University. She did not disappoint.

Not only did she attend the highly celebrated school, she studied International Maritime course and was far ahead of others as ‘Best Student at the World Maritime University.’

Certainly her true story has come across the inspiring news of a female Nigerian naval officer who graduated as one of the best students in the World Maritime University. This means there is nothing anyone cannot achieve only if we have our minds on it.

She received the 2017 Best Student Award and stands out as the only Nigerian to share this rare honor with few other nationals in same category.

For the records, the World Maritime University is a postgraduate maritime university that is focused on teaching students on the goals of international maritime. It was gathered that the university was established in 1983, by the International Maritime Organisation, a branch of the United Nations specialized in handling maritime matters.

In her remarks, she adds: “In my heart, I have always vowed to make Delta state, Nigeria proud in studies. It is an honor to always make Delta state and Nigeria proud. I refused to be distracted during my studies with the sole purpose to rebrand the image of our nation by my achievement.”